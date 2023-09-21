The Marketing Journey of Chime CMO Vineet Mehra

Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

In the world of modern business, adaptability and evolution are paramount for success. The same holds true for the field of marketing, where Vineet Mehra, chief marketing officer of banking app Chime, has blazed a career path that embodies the dynamic nature of leadership.

On this episode of Marketing Vanguard, Menra shared insights into his professional journey, highlighting how his roles in various industries have shaped his perspective on marketing’s role as the growth engine of companies.

Plus, hear how Mehra continues to drive innovation at Chime, while his journey remains an inspiration to those seeking to redefine the boundaries of marketing leadership in an ever-changing world.

