Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

As Global CMO, with a background far from the heritage brand landscape, Amanda Tolleson has spearheaded a remarkable transformation that has taken WW, also known as WeightWatchers, from its 60-year-old workshop roots into a thriving digital community, all while preserving the brand’s core values and sense of community. While the startup landscape often involves building a brand from the ground up, WW has navigated a different path—one of evaluating the equity and greatness it has amassed over the decades and making it relevant for the modern era.

Having cut her teeth in the startup space, Tolleson brought a fresh perspective to the table when she joined WW. The challenge was not to create a brand from scratch but to breathe new life into a brand with decades of history. In a recent conversation, Tolleson highlights the delicate balance of preserving the equity built over the years while making it relevant for the modern era.

Listen to this episode of Marketing Vanguard to hear more about Tolleson’s journey as well as the brands approach transforming the intricacies of nutrition into accessible behavior change.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Reach the right audiences in the right moments with Amazon Ads. With a wide range of owned channels and creative ad formats, Amazon Ads helps brands seamlessly deliver innovative, immersive ad experiences for brand marketing, performance and everything in between. From streaming to shopping to gaming and beyond, connect with consumers in the places they love to be. Learn more.