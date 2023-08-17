Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

In the latest episode of Marketing Vanguard, Morgan Stanley CMO Alice Milligan delves into the unique challenges and opportunities within the financial services landscape.

With a background spanning consumer goods and marketing, she emphasized the significance of educating stakeholders about marketing’s impact in industries where its value might not be immediately apparent.

Drawing inspiration from her experiences in diverse areas like landscaping and sports, Milligan aims to make Morgan Stanley’s brand resonate deeply with clients, while also collaborating strategically with internal teams to ensure the brand’s relevance and appeal.

Listen to an all new episode of Marketing Vanguard to hear how the CMO cultivates meaningful partnerships with influential individuals, sports associations and artists, all aimed at nurturing a sense of community, purpose and inclusivity within the realm of finance.

