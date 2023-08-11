Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

In the world of media, fandom and gaming, Stephanie Fried’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. With a career spanning prestigious names like NBC, VEVO, Discovery, and Conde Nast, Fried’s trajectory in the media landscape has been characterized by innovation, passion and a deep understanding of what makes fans tick. As the chief marketing officer of Fandom, she has continued to shape the way we engage with content, creating a bridge between creators, fans and brands.

Fried’s immersion in fandom culture stems not only from her professional endeavors, but also from her personal affinity for being a fan herself. “I’m a huge fan myself, and I’ve always loved working in this space,” she states. Her genuine enthusiasm for the content and experiences that fans cherish is a driving force behind her work at Fandom.

Listen to this episode to hear more about how Fried’s journey from media maven to Fandom advocate continues to inspire and shape the ever-evolving landscape of media and entertainment.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Reach the right audiences in the right moments with Amazon Ads. With a wide range of owned channels and creative ad formats, Amazon Ads helps brands seamlessly deliver innovative, immersive ad experiences for brand marketing, performance and everything in between. From streaming to shopping to gaming and beyond, connect with consumers in the places they love to be. Learn more.