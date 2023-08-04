The Dynamic Career Journey of Frances Allen, CEO of Checkers & Rally's Drive-In Restaurants

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Frances Allen, the CEO of Checkers and Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants, has had a remarkable career journey that took her from the world of advertising to the helm of a renowned restaurant chain.

Allen’s career began in the advertising industry, where she honed her skills and gained valuable experience. However, she soon realized that she had an innate drive to explore different fields and seek out exciting opportunities. “Once I feel like I’ve done some of the most exciting things in that field, I want to move on to the next thing,” Allen explains.

Today, as the CEO of Checkers and Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants, Allen’s journey has come full circle, combining her marketing and operational expertise to lead a thriving brand. Her experiences have shaped her into a dynamic leader, always ready to embrace new challenges with curiosity and enthusiasm.

Listen to this week’s episode to hear more about Allen’s story and how she’s embraced change and pursued diverse opportunities that lead her to be CEO.

