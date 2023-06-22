Nike Builds Its Own Branded Universe Within Fortnite

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Athletic shoe behemoth Nike, using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, has created a custom island within Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale that players can visit to pick up sneakers for their character.

The launch of Airphoria with the help of Fortnite creator studio Beyond Creative is the latest activation of a multiyear partnership between Nike and Fortnite.

The island can be accessed through a code or the Fortnite Discover portal, which allows players to share their custom creations within the game’s world. It features sneaker-themed zones like a tower made of shoeboxes, a museum and a basketball court.

Anyone who spends more than 10 minutes there through June 27 will receive an in-game gift of Air Max 1 ’86 Back Bling sneakers that their character can wear.

“Airphoria represents a new, immersive experience for Nike as it amplifies its efforts in gaming and virtual products,” Nike Virtual Studios vice president and general manager, Ron Faris, said in a statement. “As digital and physical worlds become more seamless across the products and experiences we offer, we’re always seeking authentic ways to deepen our connection with fans”

A 40-second video, released this week, introduces the promotion, shares the code and shows off the island as well as Nike-themed outfits available to purchase in Fortnite’s item shop. Players who want to celebrate the collaboration in the real world can buy a limited-edition Airphoria T-shirt through nike.com.

“Fortnite continues to be a primary destination for new cultural moments in entertainment, fashion and sport, and we’re proud to launch Airphoria alongside Nike,” Epic Games vice president of global partnerships, Nate Nanzer, said in a statement. “Airphoria demonstrates what’s possible when next-gen tools like Unreal Editor for Fortnite are used by an iconic brand like Nike and creators in the Fortnite community to build immersive worlds together.”