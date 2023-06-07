Dick's Sporting Goods and Nike Show How Sports Change Lives

Sports have a lifelong impact—and Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods know it.

The brands have now teamed up for the second phase of Dick’s “Sports Change Lives” campaign, with Nike partnering on the project for the first time.

Regarding the scope, Nike and Dick’s have never collaborated on an ad campaign of this scale, and the groups added 10 Nike and Jordan Brand athletes to highlight the ways sports have impacted life stories.

Sabrina Ionescu, Carmelo Anthony and Mike Trout headline three new 30-second spots, running across linear, digital and social this week. Additional spots, featuring A’ja Wilson, Alex Morgan, Athing Mu, Davante Adams, DJ Wagner, Najee Harris and Tatyana McFadden, will be released in the coming weeks.

The campaign was done in partnership with agency Arts & Letters. The first phase launched in March, focusing broadly on the availability of sports to bring communities together.

Now, the second phase highlights individual athletic stories. For instance, Ionescu, a star of the WNBA, tells the story of how her middle school told her to “go play with dolls” instead of playing basketball.

“I hope this campaign reminds viewers that young women shouldn’t be put into a box,” Ionescu said.

In another spot, MLB’s Trout talks about how he learned to handle failure.

The spots continue the largest campaign in Dick’s Sporting Goods’ history, which is centered around the company’s 75th anniversary.

“This series takes an authentic, personal look at how sports have changed the lives of some of the world’s top athletes, from cultivating community to unlocking confidence” Emily Silver, CMO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, said in a statement.

Nike is just as bullish on the campaign.

“Together with Dick’s, we are on a mission to champion and inspire athletes of all levels,” said Chris Jones, vp of North America of Nike marketplace partners, in a statement. “Our shared commitment to making a positive impact extends beyond the game, and together we can make a difference in the lives of all athletes.”

The companies aren’t just talking the talk when it comes to investing in sports. As part of the campaign, each of the 10 athletes will choose a youth sports organization to receive $75,000 as part of the 75for75 Sports Matter Grant—resulting in more than $5.6 million distributed in 2023.

Ionescu is donating her $75,000 to her foundation SI20, which aims to make sports more accessible to communities in need.

“It is crucial to be putting money towards providing equal access for kids in sports. I started my foundation because I want to make a difference in communities around the globe and grants like these help us to provide opportunities for them they wouldn’t have otherwise,” Ionescu said.