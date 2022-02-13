Toyota’s second Super Bowl ad is an upbeat comedy spotlighting the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra.

“The Joneses” is Toyota’s second entry in the Big Game following its first ad “Brothers,” the touching story of Paralympic and Olympic brothers who worked together to win gold at the Paralympics.

“The Joneses” is a vastly different, wholly upbeat ad. The 60-second spot premiered at the start of the Toyota Halftime Report.

In the spot, Toyota introduces viewers to the 2022 Toyota Tundra as two roar onto the scene—an empty desert, perfect for off roading. The drivers? Tommy Lee Jones and Leslie Jones. Soon, a third Tundra emerges to join the group in what appears to be a regular, friendly competition between Joneses.

Keeping up with the … Jonases?

Toyota lays the Jones references on thick in the ad, as the three veer off into the Jones Pass Colorado trail to the tune of Tom Jones’ cheerful “It’s Not Unusual.” As all three cars finally come to a halt, a fourth Tundra pulls up. In a twist that the brand kept under wraps until airtime, Nick Jonas is behind the wheel. “It’s keeping up with the Jonases now,” he tells the somewhat puzzled Joneses, who reluctantly let him join the race.