Super Bowl

Nick Jonas Crashes Toyota's Super Bowl Ad Featuring Tommy Lee, Rashida and Leslie Jones

Saatchi & Saatchi and Academy Award-nominated director Bryan Buckley created the spot for the Tundra

Nick Jonas sits at the wheel of the 2022 Toyota Tundra.
Nick Jonas makes a cameo appearance in Toyota's "The Joneses."Toyota
Headshot of Olivia Morley
By Olivia Morley

5 mins ago

Toyota’s second Super Bowl ad is an upbeat comedy spotlighting the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra.

“The Joneses” is Toyota’s second entry in the Big Game following its first ad “Brothers,” the touching story of Paralympic and Olympic brothers who worked together to win gold at the Paralympics.

“The Joneses” is a vastly different, wholly upbeat ad. The 60-second spot premiered at the start of the Toyota Halftime Report.

In the spot, Toyota introduces viewers to the 2022 Toyota Tundra as two roar onto the scene—an empty desert, perfect for off roading. The drivers? Tommy Lee Jones and Leslie Jones. Soon, a third Tundra emerges to join the group in what appears to be a regular, friendly competition between Joneses.

Keeping up with the … Jonases?

Toyota lays the Jones references on thick in the ad, as the three veer off into the Jones Pass Colorado trail to the tune of Tom Jones’ cheerful “It’s Not Unusual.” As all three cars finally come to a halt, a fourth Tundra pulls up. In a twist that the brand kept under wraps until airtime, Nick Jonas is behind the wheel. “It’s keeping up with the Jonases now,” he tells the somewhat puzzled Joneses, who reluctantly let him join the race.

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

