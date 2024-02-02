Netflix Celebrates New Season of Love Is Blind With AR-Enabled Wine

Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Ahead of the Season 6 premiere of Love is Blind on Netflix Feb. 14, Netflix partnered with wine company Cupcake Vineyards to release a “Love Is Wine” Chardonnay with AR-enabled labels.

Shoppers can scan the QR code under the lid of each bottle of Love Is Wine Chardonnay to launch an augmented reality experience that allows them to view a stage in AR and open a virtual door for a chance to win a trip to a resort in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico that has been featured on the show.

The Live Is Wine Chardonnay is now available in stores and on the Cupcake Vineyards website. The wine’s AR experience was created by augmented reality tech company Blippar.

“Partnering with Cupcake Vineyards and Netflix for Love Is Wine is the perfect opportunity to integrate augmented reality seamlessly into the consumer experience,” said Keith Curtin, chief revenue officer at Blippar. “This collaboration strengthens the bond between consumers, the brand and the show by offering moments of connection with friends and family over a glass of wine.”