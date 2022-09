Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

If you were a child of the 1980s or ‘90s, you probably remember My Little Pony. Though the colorful, miniature horse figurines may not be as prevalent in children’s bedrooms today, the brand has lived on through a media franchise and even gained a cult following among adults.