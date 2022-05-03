Spotify Launches on Roblox, Leveling up Gaming Efforts

Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..
Hoping to bring its audience a more interactive experience with music and artists, Spotify has launched its own gaming interface on Roblox, Spotify Island. According to Spotify, it’s the first music streaming platform with a presence on Roblox.