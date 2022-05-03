Platforms

Spotify Launches on Roblox, Leveling up Gaming Efforts

There are more than 2.2 million game-related playlists on the platform

Spotify Launches on Roblox, Leveling up Gaming Efforts
'Spotify is ready to venture even deeper to actually build and create our own space in the metaverse,' its global head of partner marketing Alia Calhoun told Adweek.Spotify
Headshot of Meseret Ambachew
By Meseret Ambachew

3 hours ago

Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..

Hoping to bring its audience a more interactive experience with music and artists, Spotify has launched its own gaming interface on Roblox, Spotify Island. According to Spotify, it’s the first music streaming platform with a presence on Roblox.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Meseret Ambachew

Meseret Ambachew

Meseret is Adweek's ad-tech reporter.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
twitter bird logo over a white backdrop
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Twitter’s Q1 Report Shows It’s on Track to Meet Its 2025 Representation Goal

By Meseret Ambachew

NBA Top Shot has become one of the most visible NFT successes.
Media

The Company Behind NBA Top Shot Is Now Valued at $2.6 Billionicon-image

By Scott Nover

Media

After New Funding Round, Cameo Is a $1 Billion Companyicon-image

By Scott Nover

a hand holding a phone with the instagram logo
Platforms

Instagram Tweaks Ranking System to Give Original Content More Visibility

By Meseret Ambachew

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

How Contextual Targeting Will Make Its Resurgence in OTT

By Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision