In today’s episode, senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane is joined by Camber Clemence, founder of nonprofit Cut Down The Net, and Meredith Cash, senior sports reporter at Insider.

The trio breaks down Adweek’s 2022 Most Powerful Women in Sports list, featuring cover stars and WNBA legends Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird.

Listen to their thoughts on the 2022 winners, the importance of brands and NIL, the future of the sports landscape, and whether or not they’ll ever be allowed back on this podcast.