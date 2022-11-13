The 95-year-old ballplayer joined the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in 1948 as a pitcher for the Peoria Redwings and quite literally changed the game. She was hired as a consultant for the Prime Video series A League of Their Own, which tells the true story behind the league, elevating LGBTQ+ and Black voices. At the Tribeca premiere of the show in June, Blair came out as gay for the first time. “I was worried that my family would reject me when I did this. Instead, they showed all sorts of love and understanding. It turned out to be the very best [day] of my life. Never be afraid to be who you are,” she said. She’s currently working to build the International Women’s Baseball Center in Rockford, Ill., a museum, education and activity center that celebrates women in baseball and offers opportunities to learn and play on the same field as the Rockford Peaches. “I want them to have a home of their own,” she said. —Mollie Cahillane

Biggest motivation this year: “Each year, I receive many invitations to attend events. The ones that motivate me are the ones that involve providing opportunities for young women to play baseball. My most favorite is the annual Baseball for All Tournament for girls. Seeing those young women motivates me to continue on with my advocacy work and to share my own truth so that they know they are never alone and there is always someone rooting for them.”