After two years of pandemic delays, cancellations and general upheaval, sports—and its rabid fan bases—are finally seeing a return to normal as we close out 2022. With sky-high ratings across all networks, expanding women’s sports leagues and the explosion of sports betting, this has been a game-changing year in the space—with Adweek’s 2022 Most Powerful Women in Sports leading the way. From 95-year-old Maybelle Blair working to build the International Women’s Baseball Center to 11-year-old broadcaster and reporter Pepper Persley breaking down barriers to Dany Garcia relaunching the XFL, these women are redefining the sports landscape and elevating themselves, their teams, leagues, brands and clients. We couldn’t be prouder to honor this year’s group, which includes our cover stars Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, who helped shape the WNBA while changing the world along the way. —Mollie Cahillane
Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles
WNBA all-time leaders
Maybelle Blair
Former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player
Andrea Brimmer
CMO, Ally Financial
Arielle Chambers
Founder, HighlightHER
Keia Clarke
CEO, New York Liberty
Cindy Parlow Cone
President, United States Soccer Federation (USSF)
Marissa Dishaw
Head of baseball marketing and client management, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Sports
Natalia Dorantes
Coordinator of football programs, Washington Commanders
Dany Garcia
Chairwoman, co-owner, XFL; chairwoman, founder and CEO, The Garcia Companies; co-founder, Seven Bucks Productions
Eileen Gu
Olympic gold medalist, freestyle skiing
Andrea Hopelain
Svp, brand, EA Sports and Racing, Electronic Arts
Amy Howe
CEO, FanDuel Group
Kate Johnson
Director, global sports and entertainment marketing, Google
Hilary Knight
Olympic and world champion
Jenna Kurath
Vp of startup partnerships and head of Comcast, NBCUniversal SportsTech
Sunisa ‘Suni’ Lee
Three-time Olympic medalist and entrepreneur
Cassidy Lichtman
Volleyball player executive committee chairwoman, Athletes Unlimited
Sandra Douglass Morgan
President, Las Vegas Raiders
Heidi Noland
Svp of global brand and creative, UFC
Pepper Persley
Reporter and broadcaster
Melissa Proctor
Evp and CMO, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena
Megan Rapinoe
Soccer world champion, activist and author
Nuria Tarré
Chief marketing officer, City Football Group
Mallory Weggemann
Five-time Paralympic medalist, author, co-founder and co-CEO, TFA Group
Venus and Serena Williams
Tennis players, entrepreneurs