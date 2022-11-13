Women in Sports

Adweek's Most Powerful Women in Sports Are Breaking Barriers and Shattering Glass Ceilings

The 2022 group honors those blazing a trail in athletics

most powerful women in sports logo on blue background with balls and video game controllers in background
Adweek's Most Powerful Women in Sports honorees are breaking down barriers and redefining the sports landscape.Adweek
Headshot of Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

19 seconds ago

After two years of pandemic delays, cancellations and general upheaval, sports—and its rabid fan bases—are finally seeing a return to normal as we close out 2022. With sky-high ratings across all networks, expanding women’s sports leagues and the explosion of sports betting, this has been a game-changing year in the space—with Adweek’s 2022 Most Powerful Women in Sports leading the way. From 95-year-old Maybelle Blair working to build the International Women’s Baseball Center to 11-year-old broadcaster and reporter Pepper Persley breaking down barriers to Dany Garcia relaunching the XFL, these women are redefining the sports landscape and elevating themselves, their teams, leagues, brands and clients. We couldn’t be prouder to honor this year’s group, which includes our cover stars Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, who helped shape the WNBA while changing the world along the way. —Mollie Cahillane

image

Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles

WNBA all-time leaders

image

Maybelle Blair

Former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player

image

Andrea Brimmer

CMO, Ally Financial

image

Arielle Chambers

Founder, HighlightHER

image

Keia Clarke

CEO, New York Liberty

image

Cindy Parlow Cone

President, United States Soccer Federation (USSF)

image

Marissa Dishaw

Head of baseball marketing and client management, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Sports

image

Natalia Dorantes

Coordinator of football programs, Washington Commanders

image

Dany Garcia

Chairwoman, co-owner, XFL; chairwoman, founder and CEO, The Garcia Companies; co-founder, Seven Bucks Productions

image

Eileen Gu

Olympic gold medalist, freestyle skiing

image

Andrea Hopelain

Svp, brand, EA Sports and Racing, Electronic Arts

image

Amy Howe

CEO, FanDuel Group

image

Kate Johnson

Director, global sports and entertainment marketing, Google

image

Hilary Knight

Olympic and world champion

image

Jenna Kurath

Vp of startup partnerships and head of Comcast, NBCUniversal SportsTech

image

Sunisa ‘Suni’ Lee

Three-time Olympic medalist and entrepreneur

image

Cassidy Lichtman

Volleyball player executive committee chairwoman, Athletes Unlimited

image

Sandra Douglass Morgan

President, Las Vegas Raiders

image

Heidi Noland

Svp of global brand and creative, UFC

image

Pepper Persley

Reporter and broadcaster

image

Melissa Proctor

Evp and CMO, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena

image

Megan Rapinoe

Soccer world champion, activist and author

image

Nuria Tarré

Chief marketing officer, City Football Group

image

Mallory Weggemann

Five-time Paralympic medalist, author, co-founder and co-CEO, TFA Group

image

Venus and Serena Williams

Tennis players, entrepreneurs

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Nov. 14, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Adweek Staff

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles