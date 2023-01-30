Ever since M&M’s updated its mascots a year ago to focus more on inclusivity and belonging, many loud voices on cable news and social media have expressed disapproval.

Last week, the candy brand announced an “indefinite pause” on its spokescandies due to their “polarizing” nature.

Critics cheered. “Go woke, go broke,” many tweeted. Tucker Carlson declared victory. The M&M’s characters, several media outlets reported, had been canceled.