For its third annual Ritmo y Color promotion, McDonald’s partnered with visual artists and Colombian musician Camilo to celebrate Latinx culture at restaurants across the U.S.

The 2023 Ritmo y Color promotion is a music and art collaboration featuring musical performances, as well as art installations in select McDonald’s restaurants.

“For Latinos, our ritmo and cultura are the beating heart of who we are as individuals and as a community,” said Camilo. “Teaming up with McDonald’s for Ritmo y Color is the perfect opportunity to bring mi gente together in celebration of our shared heritage through the power of music and art.”

Throughout the summer, seven Hispanic visual artists will debut artwork at McDonald’s restaurants in New York, San Antonio, Dallas, Chicago, San Jose and Miami.





McDonald’s

In addition to having unique artwork from one of the artists, each participating restaurant will also feature a collaborative mural containing elements from the individual installations. Visitors will be able to scan the collaborative mural to unlock an AR experience that brings the artwork to life on their smart device.

The musical portion of the festival kicked off June 27 with a Camilo concert livestreamed on YouTube.

From June 27 to July 18, people can vote for the next city they’d like to see host a Camilo concert, with the options being the six cities hosting the art installations. The two cities with the most votes will host Camilo concerts in the fall.