The McDonald’s universe is expanding with CosMc’s: a spinoff brand rooted in nostalgia that will serve pick-me-up snacks and coffee.

Described by the fast-food chain’s president and chief executive, Chris Kempczinski, as a beverage-focused restaurant, “with all the DNA of McDonald’s, but its own unique personality,” CosMc’s is set to launch in 10 locations throughout 2024.

McDonald’s will study the results of the trial for at least a year before determining whether to expand.

Investors were given a preview of the concept on Dec. 6 during McDonald’s annual conference, where it was revealed the first location would open its doors in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook.

CosMc’s marks the latest dive into nostalgia marketing for McDonald’s, which has found commercial success in 2023 by revisiting bygone days.

The new brand is inspired by retro McDonaldland marketing mascot CosMc, a zippy, luminous orange alien who first appeared in a 1986 ad before being phased out in the early ’90s.

On the menu will be items including specialty lemonades and teas, customizable blended beverages and cold coffees, slushies, flavor syrups, and energy or Vitamin C shots. McDonald’s staples such as McMuffins and McFlurrys will also feature.

Kempczinski said CosMc’s aimed to fill a mid-afternoon slump in sales, and offers drinks too complex for its existing restaurants. “This is a $100 billion category … and it’s a space that we believe we have the right to win,” he said.





Some of the CosMc’s drinks menu.

According to Lindsay Gorton-Lee, brand strategy consultant at Kantar, this is a savvy move from McDonald’s—which took fifth place in Kantar’s annual BrandZ ranking of the most valuable global brands in 2023.

“No doubt [the business] has been asking big questions about how they can adapt to changing needs and culture to be relevant to more moments in people’s lives,” she said, adding that the key to success will be for the brand to build on its “unpretentious, easygoing, welcoming McDonald’s-ness.”

“The way they have evolved their business to date is evidence of maintaining refreshed consistency,” she added.

Nuggets of nostalgia

Gen Z and millennial consumers are driving the quick-service dining trend McDonald’s is looking to take a bite of.

According to data firm NPD Group, in the 12 months ending July 2022, Gen Z made 5 billion restaurant visits, with 4.3 billion to quick-service chains. Just 736 million were to full-service diners.

To get this demographic on its side, McDonald’s has already been investing in retro ad campaigns rooted in familiarity, speaking directly to a generation that’s obsessed with ’80s music, ’90s fashion and Y2K culture.

Earlier in the year, McDonald’s deployed the nostalgia card with the Grimace Birthday Meal, an ode to its blobby purple mascot’s 52nd birthday. The accompanying Grimace shake spawned thousands of TikTok videos as Gen Z had fun with the vibrant drink.

More recently, the chain revived the Hamburglar to promote changes to its signature burgers in the U.S. In 2022, it reintroduced adult happy meals via a tie-up with streetwear brand Cactus Flea Market, and in the U.K. work from Leo Burnett has harked back to the simpler ‘90s era.

In November, the reintroduction of the McNuggets Buddies from 1988 was announced, alongside an augmented reality element to bring them to life.

Now, as it looks to get young people through the doors, and drive-thrus, of its new intergalactic brand, audiences can expect more marketing rooted in nostalgia from McDonald’s.

McDonald’s is one of the original pioneers of innovative, stretching experiences, known for bringing delight and setting new standards for enjoyment. Molly Frampton, associate strategy director, Interbrand

Patricia McDonald, CSO for EMEA at Dentsu Creative, believes it’s a smart move to appeal to a generation embracing play and nostalgia as acts of comfort amid a cost-of-living crisis.

“Joyful experiences are emerging, such as art galleries that merge soft play with cocktail hour; we’re seeing ‘dopamine dressing’ on the catwalk and a spirit of joyful surrealism making a comeback in marketing,” she said. “Self-care and joy are acts of subversion for a generation no longer buying into hustle culture.”

Liz Bazner, senior marketing director at McDonald’s rival A&W Restaurants, recently observed at an ANA event how her own brand was tapping into the past to stay relevant.

“We try to find these little moments through the lens of hip nostalgia that are broadly appealing,” she said, pointing to the brand’s throwback a few years ago to its failed Third-Pound burger, which resonated with people.

The wider engagement strategy

Speaking to Adweek earlier this year, McDonald’s U.S. chief marketing officer Tariq Hassan said the advertiser had shifted from speaking “brand-to-fan” to one that talks “fan-to-fan.”

As the chain outlined its plans for the new brand, with aims to grow globally to reach 50,000 restaurants in the next three years, McDonald’s will also invest further in its mobile app and rewards program, which currently has 150 million 90-day active users. It hopes to add another 100,000 users to that by 2017 while delivering worldwide sales of $45 billion.

A partnership with Google Cloud to deliver access to generative AI solutions online and within its restaurants was also announced for the beginning of next year as it aims to deliver more automation.

Tony Barr, the former U.K. marketing director for rival QSR Wendy’s, sees sense in the move to test expanding into new areas outside of the saturated market it already operates within. Taking share from core coffee brands while leveraging its already established brand equity, he said, was “a bit of a no brainer.”

It also plans to expand its “Ready on Arrival” pilot, which has been tested in the U.S. across its six top markets by 2025. This service allows customers to preorder before they arrive through the app.

Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2023 report saw McDonald’s rise five places to 11th, with a brand value of $51 billion.

Molly Frampton, Interbrand’s associate strategy director, said the brands that performed best on the list were transcending categories while engaging modern consumers and meeting their needs.

“Let’s not forget: McDonald’s is one of the original pioneers of innovative, stretching experiences, known for bringing delight and setting new standards for enjoyment,” she added. “From the Big Mac to the recent McCrispy launch, originality and playfulness is at McDonald’s core. And for CosMc’s, it opens a chance to set the next generation of standards for the modern coffee experience—from unexpected flavors to appetizing fresh formats.”