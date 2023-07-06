Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

To celebrate the Season 3 premiere of its original martial arts series Warrior, streaming platform Max partnered with multicultural artists to debut interactive murals in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Created by Vincent Ballantine (New York), Swank One (Los Angeles), and Vogue + Agana (San Francisco), the murals feature images of Bruce Lee and elements “that bridge the gap between Chinese and American history.”

Max unveiled the murals in ceremonies featuring talent associated with the show, including Andrew Koji and Perry Yung in New York, Dianne Doan in L.A., and Olivia Cheng and Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, in San Francisco.

People can scan a QR code on each mural to activate an augmented reality experience on their smart device to learn about weapons seen in the show, watch a trailer for the third season and learn about the Bruce Lee Foundation, which promotes the late actor’s legacy as well as helping children learn martial arts and attend school. Fans around the world can try the AR experience by visiting a dedicated website.

The murals will be up for about four weeks.

“Seeing Warrior return for our third season during this 50th anniversary year for my father is just the ultimate celebration of his legacy,” said Shannon Lee, executive producer of Warrior and president of the Bruce Lee Foundation. “I couldn’t be more proud of our show, our cast, our crew, and the impact our show continues to have and the entertainment it continues to serve up, and celebrating through art and interactivity in three cities across the country all at once is just an amazing way for a lot of people to get in on the fun!”

The promotion also features an AR walking tour of San Francisco created by the Max Multicultural and Digital Innovation teams in partnership with the Chinese Historical Society of America. The tour allows people to view Warrior-themed sites in augmented reality around Chinatown in San Francisco while listening to audio content developed in the Warrior podcast. This walking tour is available for in-person visitors to San Francisco as well as online fans.

“At Max, we take immense pride in our ongoing multicultural commitment to authentically elevating art and storytelling, as showcased in the marketing and promotion of the new season of Warrior,” said Jessica Vargas, director of multicultural marketing at Max.

“By flawlessly combining art and technology, our hope is to engage new and returning fans, drawing them into a powerful story that spans the vibrant landscapes of New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.”