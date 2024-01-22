Marketers Won't Have It Easy in 2024—but When Do They Ever?

Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

Should you need proof of the pressures marketers are under these days, consider the example of Solo Stove. In November, this maker of sleek, aluminum firepits announced that it had signed Snoop Dogg as an endorser.

In a spot that dropped just before the holiday season, the éminence grise of hip-hop—who’s known for firing up a spliff now and again—announced that he was “giving up smoke.” Snoop was referring to the Solo’s smokeless stove, but since millions thought the man was giving up grass, the video went viral overnight.

A big marketing win, right? Well, not exactly. Granted, that 30 seconds of Snoop generated $44 million in earned media coverage and a 500% surge in organic searches for the Solo Stove brand. But because the spot “did not lead to the sales lift that we had planned,” as CFO Andrea Tarbox announced earlier this month, CEO John Merris is out of a job.

Welcome to 2024, when the expectation that advertising produce immediate financial results joins a list of challenges that marketers will be facing, including a fractious social climate and the mixed blessings of AI.

The swift retribution at Solo Stove is a sign that CMOs are not only expected to butter the company bread, but also do it quickly—preferably by the next quarter. The demands of Wall Street on public companies join with similar fist pounding from private-equity owners of private ones, and “that’s why so many [CMOs] turn to tactics as opposed to strategy,” observed Chris Kocek, founder and CEO of Gallant Branding.

The problem with these pressures in 2024 and beyond, of course, is that CMOs will find it ever more difficult to think about a brand’s viability in the long run.

“The increasing focus on short-termism as how we measure a marketer’s effectiveness is not only myopic, it’s a recipe for ultimate disaster because relationship building [with consumers] takes time,” said CMO adviser Lola Bakare. In the case of Solo and Snoop, she added, “Signing up for a projected sales lift due to this one spot is where the mistake was made. That’s not how it works. Commitment and conviction are what it takes to build brand relationships that pay off over time.”

The changing CMO role

Accountability for short-term gains isn’t the only way the CMO’s job is changing. Adweek’s own research has already charted the emergence of the “Great CMO,” a kind of super marketer who joins forces with the CEO or CTO. When they do, marketers can achieve double the revenue growth and nine times more customer satisfaction. So as performance demands increase in the coming year, it’s a safe bet that CMO collaboration will increase along with it.

Fortunately, CMOs will at least have more resources to work with. With monetary prognosticators feeling good about the economy this year—Goldman Sachs expects consumption growth to be just shy of 2% and disposable income to rise by 3%—advertising budgets are also warming up.

According to data from analytics firm WARC, ad budgets should increase by 7.6% in 2024, reaching a cumulative $326.7 billion. (The U.K. will see a bump of 3.9%, totaling £37.5 million.)

Meanwhile, on the technology front, it’s a no-brainer that AI’s influence will expand over the next 12 months. And then there is the long-running saga on what will happen with the post-third party cookie phase-out, which Google has now begun to implement.

“The advent of generative AI technologies like ChatGPT is revolutionizing how we conceive, create and deliver content,” noted Alex Feiglstorfer, co-founder of content management system Storyblok. But even as AI makes some marketing tasks easier, it carries risks on the back end.

“My fears with AI [include] the speed of disinformation and the fact that [consumers] are not going to be able to verify what’s real and not real,” Kocek said.

“There’s going to be more and more misinformation, and that’s going to create a further erosion of trust. How are brands going to really build trust?”

What worries me is this election year—[it’ll be] even more chaotic, more divisive and noisier than anything we’ve ever seen. Stephanie McCarty, CMO, Taylor Morrison

Looking at the year ahead, that question is top of mind for John Ludeke, senior director of marketing for personal-care brand Dr. Squatch. As AI leaves consumers doubting the veracity of what they see online, Ludeke believes that his company’s cause-oriented marketing—supporting programs that cater to wounded veterans, marginalized youths and the homeless—will help consumers realize that his brand is for real, and about more than selling soap.

“There’s a huge difference between being a brand that people transact with and being a brand that becomes an icon,” Ludeke said. “The way to do that is by deeply understanding your audience, finding out what they care about and telling stories that they really value.”

The ongoing culture wars

Now for the catch. With both America and much of Europe riven in the culture wars, even anodyne marketing messages can generate backlash.

Just ask Stephanie McCarty. Last year, the CMO of homebuilding giant Taylor Morrison launched a brand partnership with The Home Edit. In a mass email, McCarty used a rainbow emoji—which some consumers interpreted as a pro-LGBTQ+ message and responded with hate mail.

“What worries me is this election year—[it’ll be] even more chaotic, more divisive and noisier than anything we’ve ever seen,” McCarty said, predicting that many of those “brand values” that companies like to talk about living might be harder to stick to.

And she’s right. According to the most recent Bentley-Gallup Business in Society Report, as recently as 2022 close to half of American consumers believed that brands should take a position on social issues. But that figure has since fallen to 41%.

But it doesn’t mean companies need to shelve any issue-related marketing or advertising until the election’s over.

“I’m not trying to be liked by everyone,” McCarty said. “The only thing we’re trying to do is be authentic to who we are and what we stand for.”