Last week rapper and cannabis connoisseur Snoop Dogg whipped the internet up into a frenzy with a social media announcement saying he was “giving up smoke.”

“Please respect my privacy at this time,” the 17-time Grammy nominee told his 83 million Instagram followers.

But, plot twist: the post was later revealed to be part of a carefully coordinated campaign from The Martin agency to promote Solo Stove’s new smokeless fire pit range.

Armed with a series of tongue-in-cheek films showing Snoop Dogg roasting marshmallows in his backyard, clever OOH and social executions, and even merch in the form of “The Snoop Stove ( which is “hot enough to make the Doggfather go smokeless”), the push has caught the attention of millions of fans globally.

This week, The Martin Agency’s associate creative director, Allison Apperson, and senior copywriter, Chase Zreet, join Adweek’s Luz Corona and Rebecca Stewart on the podcast to talk about how the epic campaign came together and serve up all the tea from behind the scenes of the shoot.

