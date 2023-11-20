Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

The deprecation of third-party cookies has been a trending conversation for a while now, but there is a lot more going on when it comes to the rapid evolution and impact of tech in the ad industry.

In this episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart are joined by first-time guests and the unsung heroes of the Adweek newsroom: the media team.

Senior media reporter Mark Stenberg, tech policy reporter Trishla Ostwal and platforms reporter Catherine Perloff share their takes on the trending themes that emerged during Adweek’s NexTech event, from bias in generative AI to the evolution of theSkimm’s revenue model, the team discusses event highlights and conversations.

After the discussion, stick around for a recording of Stenberg’s onstage conversation with newly promoted BuzzFeed publisher Jessica Probus about how the publisher adapts tone of voice to match brand objectives, and the skills and training needed to build an organization that embraces AI.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.