If 2023 has taught us anything, its that modern leaders must be equipped to handle growing public scrutiny. In an economy where customers want brands to live their values, a single tweet or TikTok video can whip a media frenzy. This means CEOs—from ex-Twitter boss Elon Musk to Bud Light’s Brendan Whitworth—are increasingly being thrust into the spotlight to answer tough questions that would typically fall to their marketing or PR peers.

Tara Reid, CEO at public relations agency Havas Formula, is at the coalface of crisis comms, schooling leaders in reputation management. This week, she joins Adweek’s community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart to talk about how she and her team are helping CEOs navigate this new landscape. Reid also talks about how her own approach to leadership is rooted in empathy and why her other role as a mom is her superpower.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.