Adweek Podcast: Why the Future of the US Women’s Soccer Brand Will Shine Bright for Years to Come

The brand’s history is rich in resilience, activism and championship titles

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart Headshot of Luz Corona Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Rebecca Stewart & Luz Corona & Mollie Cahillane

 

It was a heartbreaking exit for the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) this World Cup. But the future of the brand still looks bright, thanks to the foundation laid down by key players throughout the sport’s history.

In the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad, Adweek Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart and community editor Luz Corona are joined by Adweek’s senior TV reporter and resident women’s soccer expert Mollie Cahillane. The trio discusses the rich history of the team, from the ’99 trailblazers to the present-day activists, the standout ad campaigns from this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup and the role each player’s personal brand has played in the explosive growth of soccer in the US.

Editor’s note: This episode was recorded prior to the U.S. Women’s Soccer team’s elimination from the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday, Aug. 6th.

