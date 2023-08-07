Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

It was a heartbreaking exit for the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) this World Cup. But the future of the brand still looks bright, thanks to the foundation laid down by key players throughout the sport’s history.

In the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad, Adweek Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart and community editor Luz Corona are joined by Adweek’s senior TV reporter and resident women’s soccer expert Mollie Cahillane. The trio discusses the rich history of the team, from the ’99 trailblazers to the present-day activists, the standout ad campaigns from this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup and the role each player’s personal brand has played in the explosive growth of soccer in the US.

Editor’s note: This episode was recorded prior to the U.S. Women’s Soccer team’s elimination from the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday, Aug. 6th.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.