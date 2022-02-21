Perspective

Those Iconic Images of Che Guevara and James Dean? Thank a Leica Camera

The pricey but incomparable German device that made photography portable

Courtesy of Leica Camera AG
Headshot of Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

5 mins ago

Let’s pretend it’s 150 years ago and you wanted to have your picture taken. You’d have to get yourself to a photo studio and be prepared to spend time and money. The photographer would get under the drape of his wet-collodion camera—a milk crate-sized box bolted to a tripod—then remove the lens cover. Since it took up to five minutes for the light to react to the silver halides on the glass plate, you’d have to sit completely still, a task accomplished by attaching metal braces to your head and neck—“iron instruments of torture,” as one observer termed them.

Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Feb. 21, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Robert Klara

Robert Klara

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Sports Marketing

Nascar Is Accelerating Its DEI Efforts to Combat Racism, Among Fans and at Races

By Robert Klara

bubble wrap with text bubbles on it

Perspective

As More People Shop Online, Bubble Wrap Is Surging in Popularity Again

By Robert Klara

a bag of reese's pieces

Perspective

How Reese’s Pieces Landed Its Big Break With Help From the Alien Who Wanted to Go Home

By Robert Klara

Utz potato chip bag

Perspective

Small-Town, Family-Owned Utz Potato Chips Has Big Plans for Its 100th Year

By Robert Klara

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


2022 Working Mothers of the Year

By Adweek Content Studio


How Synthetic Voice Simplifies Inclusive Content Production

By Sean King, SVP, Commercial Services, Veritone


These Are the Trends That Will Shape CTV Ad Spend in 2022

By Tubi


6 Performance-Driven Brands Take a Full-Funnel Approach to TV

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari