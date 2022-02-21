Let’s pretend it’s 150 years ago and you wanted to have your picture taken. You’d have to get yourself to a photo studio and be prepared to spend time and money. The photographer would get under the drape of his wet-collodion camera—a milk crate-sized box bolted to a tripod—then remove the lens cover. Since it took up to five minutes for the light to react to the silver halides on the glass plate, you’d have to sit completely still, a task accomplished by attaching metal braces to your head and neck—“iron instruments of torture,” as one observer termed them.