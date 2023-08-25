Marketing Innovation

What Brands Can Learn From Lego Insiders, the Brand's New Loyalty Program

Global director Jason Whiting discusses Lego's strategy to build fandom

two people walking down the street holding many boxes of legos
Lego has unified its user platforms to create Lego Insiders.Lego
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.

If there is one brand that has learned how to grow a devoted fan base and bring together a global community, it’s toy giant Lego. Spanning generations of brick-building fanatics, it’s become a rite of passage for a child to be given one of its sets while growing up somewhere in the world, creating a new fan (and customer) potentially for life.

Having amassed a database of millions through various touch points, Lego has revamped its loyalty strategy with the creation of Lego Insiders.

In

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles