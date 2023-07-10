The first-ever Lego toy might be unrecognizable to current players: It was a wooden duck, fashioned in a workshop opened by Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Christiansen in 1932. The plastic brick—now the cornerstone of the brand—wasn’t introduced until 1949.

Today, Lego is known for the colorful bricks that generations of children have spilled onto their bedroom floors, building from their imaginations. But Lego is also a line of theme parks, a film franchise, video games, a reality TV competition, a kids TV series, a magazine, apps—and soon, a metaverse experience.

That