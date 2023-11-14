Lego's Holiday Store Windows Feature an AR Snowball Fight

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

For the 2023 holiday season, Lego worked with M&C Saatchi Fabric to debut an augmented reality activation in its New York and London flagship stores that will allow shoppers in each location to toss virtual Lego snowballs at the other store.

Part of Lego’s “Play Is a Superpower” campaign, The Lego Snow Throw will allow visitors to Lego’s Fifth Avenue store in New York and Leicester Square store in London to stand in front of a screen in each store’s windows and hold up their arm to activate the snowball fight experience.

Visitors will have a limited amount of time to earn up to five points by “throwing” snowballs at digital targets. Their score will be added to the live leaderboard for the store, which will show how many points have been scored by each location.

“For our Holiday campaign this year we wanted to show how the Lego play experience brings an epic new dimension to transforming festive family moments into something even more extraordinary, and what better way to do this than transforming an ordinary family shopping trip into the chance to take part in an epic snowball challenge against fellow shoppers on the other side of the world,” said Natali Stojovic, head of retail at the Lego Group.

The Lego Snow Throw experience will be available through the end of the holiday season. The promotion is an extension of Lego’s 30-second holiday film, which features a snowball fight incorporating Lego creations.