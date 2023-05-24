Kroger to Add Digital Smart Screens to 500 U.S. Stores

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

To enhance its in-store shopping experience, grocery chain Kroger partnered with tech company Cooler Screens to bring digital smart screens to 500 of its stores across the U.S.

These screens will replace traditional refrigerator and freezer doors in supported stores. The screens will place a digital overlay in front of the physical products, providing shoppers with information related to different diets, health needs, budgets, and more. The screens will also show contextual ads.

This launch follows a three-year pilot with Cooler Screens, designed to improve the customer’s in-store experience with interactive media and digital merchandising.

“We’re excited about this continued collaboration as it extends our vision for the future of retail media, offering brands another powerful marketing lever inside the store,” said Cara Pratt, svp at Kroger Precision Marketing.

Cooler Screens said its advertising platform reaches more than 90 million monthly viewers across multiple retailers nationwide. The platform is projected to reach more than 200 million monthly viewers in early 2024.

“We’re humbled to expand our strategic alignment with Kroger, which is a pioneer in retail media and second-to-none in the use of consumer insights,” said Arsen Avakian, founder and CEO of Coolor Screens. “And like Kroger, we use consumer insights to create a triple win for consumers, brands and the retailer.”