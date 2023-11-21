Keke Palmer and Google Show '100% Pure Love' to Black-Owned Businesses  

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Keke “Keep a Bag” Palmer is back—and spreading pure love for Black-owned businesses with Google and U.S. Black Chambers in a video that may inspire an equal amount of dancing and shopping.

Playing her natural role of advocate, spokesperson, fashionista and all-around entertainer, the multi-hyphenated entrepreneur and former Adweek cover star appears in the latest Black-Owned Friday campaign, titled “100% Supporting.”

In the music-video-styled film, directed by Andre Muir and produced by Google Brand Studio, Palmer channels house music legend Crystal Waters by singing a rendition of the latter’s 1994 hit, “100% Pure Love,” with lyrics changed to “100% Black-Owned.”

Upon hearing from her driver that it is Black Friday, Palmer declares, “It’s Black-Owned Friday, Fred,” prompting her to dance through several businesses for coffee, hair and beauty products, and designer looks from their real-life owners.

Waters appears in a dance segment at the end of the video, which spotlights 12 Black-owned businesses, 25 Black-owned brands and over 50 individual products from them.

Like the previous campaigns, consumers can visit Google’s dedicated “Black Owned-Friday” site to locate and shop the businesses and brands featured in the video.

And, as Palmer quips: “Just search ‘Black-owned business.’ You ain’t gotta be Black to do it. You could be white, brown, beige, ‘fluorescent beige.’ We [are] here for all the colors of the rainbow!”

The campaign is the fourth in which the brand has remixed the term “Black Friday” to draw attention to businesses wholly owned by Black proprietors.

“People know me as Keke ‘Keep a Bag’ Palmer because I am all about taking care of business,” Palmer said in a statement. “I love supporting small businesses and, as an entrepreneur myself, I’m particularly invested in the support of Black-owned businesses. So, when Google approached me for their fourth annual Black-Owned Friday campaign my response was, ‘100%.’”

Prior to this year’s campaign with Palmer, Google’s initiative featured Wyclef Jean, T-Pain and Normani and, most recently, Ludacris and Flo Milli.

“Shopping Black-owned is bigger than one day,” Google Brand Studio vice president, creative Jonathan Johnsongriffin told Adweek. “We wanted to create content that would drive real impact and that could support Black-owned businesses 100% of the time; an anthem you could listen to any day of the year.”

CREDITS:

Brand: Google

Agency: Google Brand Studio

Production company: Smuggler

Director: Andre Muir

Portrait photographer: Sage East

Photography retouching: Kyle Pero

Editorial: Cabin

VFX: I Love Dust, Meister

Mix: Walker

Color: Blacksmith

Finishing: Shape & Light

Website: Rehab

Design and social: Bodega/Wieden+Kennedy NY

Social: M Booth

Talent: Keke Palmer, Crystal Waters

Stylist: Sergio Hudson

Hair stylist: Tamika Gibson

Choreographer: Rosero Mccoy