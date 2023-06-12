Cannes Lions

Keke Palmer Spent 20 Years Cultivating Creative Control. Now She’d Rather Share It

The actor talks about spotlighting the next generation of diverse talent on her digital platform  

Keke Palmer
'I had to exercise patience and believe that one day I would have the independence, both financially and creatively, to say and do the things I wanted with full force,' Palmer said. Tracy Nguyen for Adweek
Headshot of Emmy Liederman
By Emmy Liederman

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Wearing an ankle-length dress and a glossy updo while posing outside her Los Angeles home, Keke Palmer decides that intermissions are for entertainment. In the quiet moments between takes of her Adweek photo shoot, Palmer belts out Destiny’s Child lyrics for a skeleton crew of photographers, stylists and assistants. With these impromptu concerts, it’s as if the actor, singer (she released her latest album, Big Boss, in May) and now emerging media mogul is recalling the performances that helped put her on the map—and the public persona, untethered to a single role, that has kept her career thriving for two decades.

Adweek

Create Your Free Account

Registration Includes:

The Adweek Daily newsletter with must-read stories direct to your inbox. PLUS, limited access to Adweek.com articles, videos and podcasts.

Join Today

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the June 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Emmy Liederman

Emmy Liederman

Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering agencies, influencers and the creator economy.

Recommended articles