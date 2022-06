How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Independence Day may not have carved itself into cannabis lore like April 20 or Danksgiving, but the summer holiday has started to generate its own heat for the industry’s bottom line.