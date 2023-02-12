Animals Electric Slide Their Way Into Jeep's Super Bowl Ad

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

For the latest Super Bowl 57 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2023 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 12 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.

If you watched Jeep’s Super Bowl ad and thought to yourself “Wow, animals sure do love an electric Jeep,” you’re never getting invited to another wedding.

Yes, Jeep went to the music-and-animated-animals well before with its “2022 Earth Odyssey” ad for its electric Cherokee last year. Yes, it got a fake dinosaur in on the action for a tie-in with the latest Jurassic Park sequel a few months later. But snagging Marcia Griffiths to remix her iconic (and, at some functions, mandatory) version of Bunny Wailer’s “Electric Boogie” for a Super Bowl ad selling its 4xe hybrid electric vehicles is just seizing a criminally overlooked opportunity.

With help from creative agency Highdive and animation and special effects firm The Mill, Jeep picked up where it left off last year by highlighting the silence of 4xe vehicles’ electric mode and letting the music do the work. The dancing animals approve, but the soundtrack provided by Griffiths, dancehall superstar and producer Shaggy and backing vocalists Amber Lee, Jamila and Moyann.

“We’ve brought ‘Electric Boogie’ into the future with our new generation of 4xe electrified lineup to inspire our drivers and a new generation of listeners,” said Olivier Francois, global CMO of Stellantis. “We’d like to think of the commercial as a natural extension of our acclaimed ‘Earth Odyssey’ spot, with our Jeep 4xe vehicles and the animal kingdom getting in rhythm with nature.”

Originally written by Bunny Livingston (best known as Bunny Wailer of the original Wailers), “Electric Boogie” was a modest hit for Griffiths when she first recorded it in 1983. When the Miami Sound Machine got their hands on it for a remix in 1989, however, it climbed up the charts in 1990 and accompanied the Electric Slide that’s graced wedding, graduation parties, cookouts and myriad other family gatherings since.

“Our collective aim was to put the spotlight on Marcia and her remarkable voice while capturing the authentic culture that the song represents,” Shaggy said.

Jeep caught video of Griffiths and Shaggy recording the song in a Jamaican music studio and will release it on Shaggy’s social channels (Facebook: @Shaggy, Instagram, TikTok & Twitter: @direalshaggy) during the next few weeks. Jeep acquired global rights to the song and will include it in spots in the 100 countries where it sells vehicles around the globe.

Unsurprisingly, Jeep is asking fans to use the song and do the Electric Slide on TikTok while tagging their videos #Jeep4xeElectricBoogie.

“When I first recorded a remixed version of Electric Boogie in the ‘90s, I never could have imagined that it would inspire a dance that still resonates with fans many decades later,” Griffiths said.

The broad-reaching campaign is part of a wider global strategy to introduce four all-electric Jeep SUVs in North America and in Europe by the end of 2025. As part of its overall strategy, Jeep wants 50% of vehicles sold in the U.S. to be fully electric by 2030, with 100% of percent its European sales comprised of electric vehicles by that time.

“This is a forward-thinking strategy, on our path to becoming the leading zero-emission SUV brand in the world and ensuring that millions of Jeep fans continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO.

CREDITS

Client: Stellantis / Jeep

Ad or Campaign: “Electric Boogie”

Jeep brand CEO, Christian Meunier

Chief Global Marketing Officer, Stellantis, Olivier François

Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep brand North America , Jim Morrison

Senior Vice President of Marketing, Stellantis – North America, Marissa Hunter

Head of Jeep Brand Advertising, Nicole Pesale

Agency: Highdive

Co-Founder/CCO: Chad Broude

Co-Founder/CCO: Mark Gross

ECD: Nathan Monteith

Creative: Matt Collier

Creative: Wayne Robinson

Creative Director: Jorge Pomareda

Art Director: Gaby Strnad

Copywriter: Frank Viglione

Partner, Lead Account Director: Kaley Lambeth

Account Director: Melody To

Head of Production, Executive Producer: Jen Passaniti

Executive Producer: Carolina Velez

Senior Producer: Lindsay Vetter

Director of Business Affairs: Kelley Beaman

Senior Business Affairs Manager: Joanna Peltier

Editorial: Cutters Chicago

Executive Producer, Cutters: Heather Richardson

Producer: Yianni Frangos

Editor, Cutters: Michael Lippert

Assistant Editor, Cutters: Jackie Cohen

Celebrity Talent Procurement/Music Supervision: Creative License

Music: Performed and Produced by Shaggy, Co-produced by Shane Hoosong. Mixed by Robert “Hitmixer” Orton

Music Consultants/Producers: South Music

Creative Directors: Matt Drenik, Dan Pritikin

Sound Design: Robin Holden

HOP: Ann Haugen

Producer: Allison Lapinski

Production: Mill Direction

Director: Nic Yiallouris

Producer: Peter Keenan

Director of Photography: Paul Meyers

VFX:

Creative Director: Andrew Pellicer, Carsten Keller, Fabian Frank

VFX Supervisor: Andrew Pellicer

Executive Producer: Larissa Berringer

Producer: Mike Trivisonno, Jamie Hughes, Elle Lockhart

Shoot Supervisor: Andrew Pellicer

2D Lead Artist: Andrew Pellicer, Johan Alfort

3D Lead Artist: Ted Harrison

2D Artist: Rex Carter, Sandra Ross, Harimander Khalsa, Tamir Sapir, Rob Hagan, Seki Doru Ondun, Lucas Carracedo, Gangadharam Raja, Priyansh Gupta

3D Artist: (animation) Chris Welsby, George Rigby, Rachel Ward, Fatih Dogan, Jesus Parra, Shiny Rajan, Mari Chung, Gog Mkrtchyan (asset) Fiona Taylor, Jean Grandgirard, Joao Pires, Khaled Sabry, Maximilian Mallmann, Paolo Ceresa, Silvia Bartoli, Shane Dioneda (generalist/lighting) Will Laban, Jack Enever, Margaux Huneau, Luke Webster, Quentin Mourier, Anthony Bloor, Jeff Masters, Steve Eisenmann (fx simulation) Hamish Ballingall, Luke Dadley, Paul Carouge, Thanos Topouzis.

Finish Artist: Anthony Jarvis

Matte Painting: Derry Frost, Paresh Kumar Swain

Designers: Leidy Junco, Adrian Navarro, Devin Hayes

Storyboards: Syd Fini

Production Coordinator: Allison Hemingway

Color:

Colourist: Paul Yacono

Executive Producer, Colour: Krista Staudt

Colour Producer: Denise Brown

Colour Assist: Gemma Parr, Jacob Suffern, Joni Brandenburg, Rachel Phillips

Audio: Another Country

Sound Design/Mix: Peter Erazmus

Audio Assistant: Lucas Hansa

Executive Producer, Audio: Louise Rider

Producer, Audio: Josh Hunnicutt

Managing Director, Audio: Tim Konn

Footage Sourced and Licensed by STALKR

Executive Producer: Colleen Cavanaugh Anthony

Archive Producer: Alexis Everhart

Project Manager: Randall Collett

Researchers: Aaron Sharper, Jeffrey Harland, Brandi Self, Jen Tam, Lauren Wackell