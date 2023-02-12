Animals Electric Slide Their Way Into Jeep's Super Bowl Ad

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse, May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
For the latest Super Bowl 57 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2023 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 12 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.
If you watched Jeep’s Super Bowl ad and thought to yourself “Wow, animals sure do love an electric Jeep,” you’re never getting invited to another wedding.
Yes, Jeep went to the music-and-animated-animals well before with its “2022 Earth Odyssey” ad for its electric Cherokee last year. Yes, it got a fake dinosaur in on the action for a tie-in with the latest Jurassic Park sequel a few months later. But snagging Marcia Griffiths to remix her iconic (and, at some functions, mandatory) version of Bunny Wailer’s “Electric Boogie” for a Super Bowl ad selling its 4xe hybrid electric vehicles is just seizing a criminally overlooked opportunity.
With help from creative agency Highdive and animation and special effects firm The Mill, Jeep picked up where it left off last year by highlighting the silence of 4xe vehicles’ electric mode and letting the music do the work. The dancing animals approve, but the soundtrack provided by Griffiths, dancehall superstar and producer Shaggy and backing vocalists Amber Lee, Jamila and Moyann.
“We’ve brought ‘Electric Boogie’ into the future with our new generation of 4xe electrified lineup to inspire our drivers and a new generation of listeners,” said Olivier Francois, global CMO of Stellantis. “We’d like to think of the commercial as a natural extension of our acclaimed ‘Earth Odyssey’ spot, with our Jeep 4xe vehicles and the animal kingdom getting in rhythm with nature.”
Originally written by Bunny Livingston (best known as Bunny Wailer of the original Wailers), “Electric Boogie” was a modest hit for Griffiths when she first recorded it in 1983. When the Miami Sound Machine got their hands on it for a remix in 1989, however, it climbed up the charts in 1990 and accompanied the Electric Slide that’s graced wedding, graduation parties, cookouts and myriad other family gatherings since.
“Our collective aim was to put the spotlight on Marcia and her remarkable voice while capturing the authentic culture that the song represents,” Shaggy said.
Jeep caught video of Griffiths and Shaggy recording the song in a Jamaican music studio and will release it on Shaggy’s social channels (Facebook: @Shaggy, Instagram, TikTok & Twitter: @direalshaggy) during the next few weeks. Jeep acquired global rights to the song and will include it in spots in the 100 countries where it sells vehicles around the globe.
Unsurprisingly, Jeep is asking fans to use the song and do the Electric Slide on TikTok while tagging their videos #Jeep4xeElectricBoogie.
“When I first recorded a remixed version of Electric Boogie in the ‘90s, I never could have imagined that it would inspire a dance that still resonates with fans many decades later,” Griffiths said.
The broad-reaching campaign is part of a wider global strategy to introduce four all-electric Jeep SUVs in North America and in Europe by the end of 2025. As part of its overall strategy, Jeep wants 50% of vehicles sold in the U.S. to be fully electric by 2030, with 100% of percent its European sales comprised of electric vehicles by that time.
“This is a forward-thinking strategy, on our path to becoming the leading zero-emission SUV brand in the world and ensuring that millions of Jeep fans continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO.
CREDITS
Client: Stellantis / Jeep
Ad or Campaign: “Electric Boogie”
Jeep brand CEO, Christian Meunier
Chief Global Marketing Officer, Stellantis, Olivier François
Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep brand North America , Jim Morrison
Senior Vice President of Marketing, Stellantis – North America, Marissa Hunter
Head of Jeep Brand Advertising, Nicole Pesale
Agency: Highdive
Co-Founder/CCO: Chad Broude
Co-Founder/CCO: Mark Gross
ECD: Nathan Monteith
Creative: Matt Collier
Creative: Wayne Robinson
Creative Director: Jorge Pomareda
Art Director: Gaby Strnad
Copywriter: Frank Viglione
Partner, Lead Account Director: Kaley Lambeth
Account Director: Melody To
Head of Production, Executive Producer: Jen Passaniti
Executive Producer: Carolina Velez
Senior Producer: Lindsay Vetter
Director of Business Affairs: Kelley Beaman
Senior Business Affairs Manager: Joanna Peltier
Editorial: Cutters Chicago
Executive Producer, Cutters: Heather Richardson
Producer: Yianni Frangos
Editor, Cutters: Michael Lippert
Assistant Editor, Cutters: Jackie Cohen
Celebrity Talent Procurement/Music Supervision: Creative License
Music: Performed and Produced by Shaggy, Co-produced by Shane Hoosong. Mixed by Robert “Hitmixer” Orton
Music Consultants/Producers: South Music
Creative Directors: Matt Drenik, Dan Pritikin
Sound Design: Robin Holden
HOP: Ann Haugen
Producer: Allison Lapinski
Production: Mill Direction
Director: Nic Yiallouris
Producer: Peter Keenan
Director of Photography: Paul Meyers
VFX:
Creative Director: Andrew Pellicer, Carsten Keller, Fabian Frank
VFX Supervisor: Andrew Pellicer
Executive Producer: Larissa Berringer
Producer: Mike Trivisonno, Jamie Hughes, Elle Lockhart
Shoot Supervisor: Andrew Pellicer
2D Lead Artist: Andrew Pellicer, Johan Alfort
3D Lead Artist: Ted Harrison
2D Artist: Rex Carter, Sandra Ross, Harimander Khalsa, Tamir Sapir, Rob Hagan, Seki Doru Ondun, Lucas Carracedo, Gangadharam Raja, Priyansh Gupta
3D Artist: (animation) Chris Welsby, George Rigby, Rachel Ward, Fatih Dogan, Jesus Parra, Shiny Rajan, Mari Chung, Gog Mkrtchyan (asset) Fiona Taylor, Jean Grandgirard, Joao Pires, Khaled Sabry, Maximilian Mallmann, Paolo Ceresa, Silvia Bartoli, Shane Dioneda (generalist/lighting) Will Laban, Jack Enever, Margaux Huneau, Luke Webster, Quentin Mourier, Anthony Bloor, Jeff Masters, Steve Eisenmann (fx simulation) Hamish Ballingall, Luke Dadley, Paul Carouge, Thanos Topouzis.
Finish Artist: Anthony Jarvis
Matte Painting: Derry Frost, Paresh Kumar Swain
Designers: Leidy Junco, Adrian Navarro, Devin Hayes
Storyboards: Syd Fini
Production Coordinator: Allison Hemingway
Color:
Colourist: Paul Yacono
Executive Producer, Colour: Krista Staudt
Colour Producer: Denise Brown
Colour Assist: Gemma Parr, Jacob Suffern, Joni Brandenburg, Rachel Phillips
Audio: Another Country
Sound Design/Mix: Peter Erazmus
Audio Assistant: Lucas Hansa
Executive Producer, Audio: Louise Rider
Producer, Audio: Josh Hunnicutt
Managing Director, Audio: Tim Konn
Footage Sourced and Licensed by STALKR
Executive Producer: Colleen Cavanaugh Anthony
Archive Producer: Alexis Everhart
Project Manager: Randall Collett
Researchers: Aaron Sharper, Jeffrey Harland, Brandi Self, Jen Tam, Lauren Wackell