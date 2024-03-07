Join hundreds of creative leaders and marketing minds at ADWEEK's ultimate brand marketing event. Experience Brandweek this September 23–26 in Phoenix Arizona for new ROI-driving business strategies. Save 50% through March 11 .

It’s a lovely day for Aquaman star Jason Momoa as he receives some good news that needs to be celebrated, in Guinness’ latest campaign and the actor’s directorial debut.

The director’s cut of the 2-minute and 34-second spot, named “A Lovely Day,” sees the longtime Guinness drinker Momoa sitting at a bar waiting pensively for a pint. He opens an envelope next to him and screams with excitement.

He then runs out of the bar and across town, jumping over car bonnets and sliding down escalators as he heads to his destination, which turns out to be an Irish pub as the New Zealander declares himself to be Irish. There he meets up with close friends and even his mother to celebrate the news.

The spot was co-directed by Momoa and creative partner Brian Mendoza through their production company On the Roam.

“I’ve wanted to direct for Guinness for 12 years now,” Momoa said in a statement. “They have, in my opinion, the best commercials in the world. It was fun pitching this idea to them, they loved it; and now, it’s turned into a dream job.”

The spot will appear across digital and social media channels before reaching TV screens on March 11, ahead of St Patrick’s Day. It will run throughout the year with new footage and variations released. More content will also run across @GuinnessUS social handles and Momoa’s own channels.

“Finally working with Jason has been so special,” said Joyce He, U.S. brand director for Guinness. “For years, he’s been a huge fan of ours and of course, we’re huge fans of his. But this is more than just another partnership: together with Jason, we are starting a new chapter in our iconic story that will bring Guinness to more people, places and celebrations.”