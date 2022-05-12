Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

When you’re thirsty, everyday objects might appear as mirages of an ice-cold drink. Guinness brings this phenomenon to life in its summer campaign, which recreates classic items of the season to look like a freshly poured beer.