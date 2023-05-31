Issa Rae Creates a Dramatic Night in a Restaurant for Amex

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

As an actor, producer and entrepreneur, Issa Rae knows a thing or two about setting up a climactic scene. Sometimes, however, even the Insecure creator and star needs a little inspiration—and that is where her American Express card comes in.

In the financial brand’s latest ad, titled “When Inspiration Hits,” Rae—a longtime Amex cardmember and ambassador—straddles reality and fantasy inside a restaurant (selected through brand partner Resy).

Throughout the 60-second film—created by agency Dentsu Creative with Rae’s company, ColorCreative, and directed by Rohan Blair-Mangat through Eleanor Films—viewers get a glimpse into the star’s creative process. From the ambiance and cuisine to the color of the heroine’s dress, the dialog and the dramatic arc unfolding at a neighboring table, Rae oscillates through scenarios while reaping the benefits of using her card.

“‘When Inspiration Hits’ explores the profound connection between creativity and space, skillfully blending flexible, imagined worlds with the physical reality of their creators,” Eleanor Films founder and president Sophie Gold said in a statement.

“The commercial itself delves into the intricate relationship between creativity and space, constructing immersive cinematic worlds within the constraints of a brief runtime.”

Rae, who is on a hot streak with upcoming appearances in the summer blockbusters Barbie and Spiderman: Across the Spider-verse, will also help raise awareness of Amex’s resources for businesses owned by entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities under its Backing Change umbrella, which includes a ByBlack directory, small business grant programs and Business Class resources.

Amex gets creative(s)

In addition to the spot with Rae, Amex also recently launched “The Rhythm of the Island” starring Lin-Manuel Miranda. It was shot in Miranda’s native city of New York and Puerto Rico, where the award-winning playwright, actor, songwriter and producer best known for Hamilton has family roots, and for which he has raised millions in hurricane relief.

Like Rae, Miranda was involved in the creation of the spot, which features some of his favorite local businesses. He is also a longtime Amex cardmember and brand ambassador, and has previously supported its Shop Small campaigns.

Both spots are part of the brand’s “Member When” campaign, which launched in May of last year, spotlighting the ways in which cardmembers have exclusive access to numerous benefits centered on fine dining, travel and entertainment.