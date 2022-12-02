Producer, actress and recent Beacon Award recipient Issa Rae has been a relentless advocate for inclusivity on her own crews and through her partnerships with brands including American Express and Google. She is continuing her focus on providing opportunities for marginalized creatives by working with Walmart to launch the Black & Unlimited Digital Development Program.

The partnership between the world’s largest retailer and Rae’s entertainment company, HOORAE Media, will provide nine Instagram and TikTok content creators chosen for their high potential with a $10,000 stipend meant to offset racial pay inequities. They will receive access to recorded lessons from highly successful influencers, development executives and celebrity content creators, plus equipment to be used for the coursework, which runs through January 2023. Those courses will later be shared across HOORAE Media channels.

“HOORAE is proud to partner with Walmart to support Black creators as they share their content with new audiences,” Rae said in a statement. “With the support of the Black & Unlimited Digital Development initiative, the selected creators will expand their brands and develop their voices in our underrepresented industry.”

Creating exclusive content

Walmart will send participants care packages to be used in crafting unboxing and haul content. The influencers will also travel to Los Angeles to star in content that will be shared exclusively on Walmart’s YouTube channel.

The first Black & Unlimited group has a collective social media following of more than 1 million and includes food blogger Alex Hill and The Archie Show host Archie Jay.

“There’s so much more to being a creator than developing content and sharing it with the world,” Walmart director of multicultural media partnerships D.J. Vaughn said in a statement. “We are excited to collaborate with HOORAE for the first time to provide Black Creators with the tools, resources and education they need to be successful through this innovative program.”