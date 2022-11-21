On Nov. 20, Adcolor, the non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of professionals of color within creative industries, announced the winners and honorees of its 16th annual Adcolor Awards. The Sunday ceremony capped a four-day conference that began on Nov. 17.
Presented by Amazon, Disney, Google/YouTube and Meta, this year’s ceremony—the first fully in-person event since 2019—recognized the figures in advertising and media who were working to push their industries in a more inclusive direction. This year’s list of winners and honorees includes representatives from Google, Lionsgate, BBDO Worldwide, TikTok and more.
“Congratulations to this year’s esteemed honorees and winners, who not only exemplify this year’s ‘Still Rising’ theme, but also our organization’s mission of ‘Rise Up, Reach Back,’” said Adcolor’s founder and president, Tiffany R. Warren, in a statement. “It’s been a challenging year filled with ongoing uncertainty and difficulty, but each honoree and winner has continuously displayed incredible perseverance and resilience. We are honored to celebrate this inspiring group of industry veterans, changemakers and rising stars and to continue highlighting their accomplishments and impactful work.”
Issa Rae, who graced the cover of Adweek’s Beacon Award issue in September, formally accepted her honor along with another entertainment standout, Grammy-winning musician and Adcolor in Music Artist of the Year recipient Robert Glaspar.
All nominees were reviewed by more than 50 elected judges across a range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds. This year’s honorees in non-competitive categories were chosen by Adcolor’s Board of Directors and respective partners. Check out the full list of winners and honorees below.
2022 Adcolor Winners
Ad of the Year
- Wieden+Kennedy, “The Myth”
Adcolor in Tech Award
- Annie Jean-Baptiste, director, product inclusion and equity, Google
Adcolor Influencer
- Tony Weaver, Jr., founder, Weird Enough Productions
Change Agent
- Mira Kaddoura, founder, Red & Co.
DEI Executive of the Year
- Jason Rosario, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, BBDO Worldwide
Innovator
- Kamala Avila-Salmon, head of inclusive content, Lionsgate
Most Valuable Partnership (MVP)
- Google & WNBA Changemaker Partnership
Rising Star
- Rosalina Jowers, director of communications and marketing, Participant
Rockstar
- Devin Baker, global creative director, 72andSunny
2022 Adcolor Honorees
Adcolor in Music Artist of the Year
- Robert Glasper, Grammy Award-winning producer and musician
Adcolor | Adweek Beacon
- Issa Rae, writer, producer, actress and entrepreneur
Adcolor | One Club Creatives
- Kinney Edwards, global head of Creative Lab, TikTok
- Rony Castor and Anthony O’Neill, creative directors, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Advocate
- Alana Mayo, president, Orion Pictures
- Leanne Pittsford, CEO and founder, Lesbians Who Tech & Allies
Catalyst
- Diego Scotti, CMO, Verizon
- Marvin Chow, vp of global marketing, Google
- Oriel Davis-Lyons, founder, One School
Legend
- Jill Kelly, U.S. CEO, EssenceMediaCom
- Neal Arthur, CEO, Wieden+Kennedy
- Shawn Martinbrough, artist and author
Lifetime Achievement
- Aaron Walton, CEO, Walton Isaacson
- Louis Carr, President of Media Sales, BET Networks
- Raúl Alarcón, CEO, Chairman, Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS)
Mr. Adcolor
- Aaron Francois, senior connections strategist at R/GA, founder of Black Visionaries
Ms. Adcolor
- Ivy Phan, art director, Grey NY