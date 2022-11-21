On Nov. 20, Adcolor, the non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of professionals of color within creative industries, announced the winners and honorees of its 16th annual Adcolor Awards. The Sunday ceremony capped a four-day conference that began on Nov. 17.

Presented by Amazon, Disney, Google/YouTube and Meta, this year’s ceremony—the first fully in-person event since 2019—recognized the figures in advertising and media who were working to push their industries in a more inclusive direction. This year’s list of winners and honorees includes representatives from Google, Lionsgate, BBDO Worldwide, TikTok and more.

“Congratulations to this year’s esteemed honorees and winners, who not only exemplify this year’s ‘Still Rising’ theme, but also our organization’s mission of ‘Rise Up, Reach Back,’” said Adcolor’s founder and president, Tiffany R. Warren, in a statement. “It’s been a challenging year filled with ongoing uncertainty and difficulty, but each honoree and winner has continuously displayed incredible perseverance and resilience. We are honored to celebrate this inspiring group of industry veterans, changemakers and rising stars and to continue highlighting their accomplishments and impactful work.”

Issa Rae, who graced the cover of Adweek’s Beacon Award issue in September, formally accepted her honor along with another entertainment standout, Grammy-winning musician and Adcolor in Music Artist of the Year recipient Robert Glaspar.

All nominees were reviewed by more than 50 elected judges across a range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds. This year’s honorees in non-competitive categories were chosen by Adcolor’s Board of Directors and respective partners. Check out the full list of winners and honorees below.

2022 Adcolor Winners

Ad of the Year

Wieden+Kennedy, “The Myth”

Adcolor in Tech Award

Annie Jean-Baptiste, director, product inclusion and equity, Google

Adcolor Influencer

Tony Weaver, Jr., founder, Weird Enough Productions

Change Agent

Mira Kaddoura, founder, Red & Co.

DEI Executive of the Year

Jason Rosario, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, BBDO Worldwide

Innovator

Kamala Avila-Salmon, head of inclusive content, Lionsgate

Most Valuable Partnership (MVP)

Google & WNBA Changemaker Partnership

Rising Star

Rosalina Jowers, director of communications and marketing, Participant

Rockstar

Devin Baker, global creative director, 72andSunny

2022 Adcolor Honorees

Adcolor in Music Artist of the Year

Robert Glasper, Grammy Award-winning producer and musician

Adcolor | Adweek Beacon

Issa Rae, writer, producer, actress and entrepreneur

Adcolor | One Club Creatives

Kinney Edwards, global head of Creative Lab, TikTok

Rony Castor and Anthony O’Neill, creative directors, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Advocate

Alana Mayo, president, Orion Pictures

Leanne Pittsford, CEO and founder, Lesbians Who Tech & Allies

Catalyst

Diego Scotti, CMO, Verizon

Marvin Chow, vp of global marketing, Google

Oriel Davis-Lyons, founder, One School

Legend

Jill Kelly, U.S. CEO, EssenceMediaCom

Neal Arthur, CEO, Wieden+Kennedy

Shawn Martinbrough, artist and author

Lifetime Achievement

Aaron Walton, CEO, Walton Isaacson

Louis Carr, President of Media Sales, BET Networks

Raúl Alarcón, CEO, Chairman, Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS)

Mr. Adcolor

Aaron Francois, senior connections strategist at R/GA, founder of Black Visionaries

Ms. Adcolor