Awards & Honors

Here Are the Winners of the 2022 Adcolor Awards

Beacon Award winner Issa Rae joins ad and media figures who exemplify this year's "Still Rising" theme

Girl looking up at her TV
Wieden+Kennedy's "The Myth" wins Ad of the Year at the Adcolor's 16th annual awards.Wieden+Kennedy
Headshot of Shannon Miller
By Shannon Miller

23 seconds ago


On Nov. 20, Adcolor, the non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of professionals of color within creative industries, announced the winners and honorees of its 16th annual Adcolor Awards. The Sunday ceremony capped a four-day conference that began on Nov. 17.

Presented by Amazon, Disney, Google/YouTube and Meta, this year’s ceremony—the first fully in-person event since 2019—recognized the figures in advertising and media who were working to push their industries in a more inclusive direction. This year’s list of winners and honorees includes representatives from Google, Lionsgate, BBDO Worldwide, TikTok and more.

“Congratulations to this year’s esteemed honorees and winners, who not only exemplify this year’s ‘Still Rising’ theme, but also our organization’s mission of ‘Rise Up, Reach Back,’” said Adcolor’s founder and president, Tiffany R. Warren, in a statement. “It’s been a challenging year filled with ongoing uncertainty and difficulty, but each honoree and winner has continuously displayed incredible perseverance and resilience. We are honored to celebrate this inspiring group of industry veterans, changemakers and rising stars and to continue highlighting their accomplishments and impactful work.”

Issa Rae, who graced the cover of Adweek’s Beacon Award issue in September, formally accepted her honor along with another entertainment standout, Grammy-winning musician and Adcolor in Music Artist of the Year recipient Robert Glaspar.

All nominees were reviewed by more than 50 elected judges across a range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds. This year’s honorees in non-competitive categories were chosen by Adcolor’s Board of Directors and respective partners. Check out the full list of winners and honorees below.

2022 Adcolor Winners

Ad of the Year

  • Wieden+Kennedy, “The Myth”

Adcolor in Tech Award

  • Annie Jean-Baptiste, director, product inclusion and equity, Google

Adcolor Influencer

  • Tony Weaver, Jr., founder, Weird Enough Productions

Change Agent

  • Mira Kaddoura, founder, Red & Co.

DEI Executive of the Year

  • Jason Rosario, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, BBDO Worldwide

Innovator

  • Kamala Avila-Salmon, head of inclusive content, Lionsgate

Most Valuable Partnership (MVP)

  • Google & WNBA Changemaker Partnership

Rising Star

  • Rosalina Jowers, director of communications and marketing, Participant

Rockstar

  • Devin Baker, global creative director, 72andSunny

image

Issa Rae Does More Than Talk About an Inclusive Entertainment Industry—She Builds It

2022 Adcolor Honorees

Adcolor in Music Artist of the Year

  • Robert Glasper, Grammy Award-winning producer and musician

Adcolor | Adweek Beacon

  • Issa Rae, writer, producer, actress and entrepreneur

Adcolor | One Club Creatives

  • Kinney Edwards, global head of Creative Lab, TikTok
  • Rony Castor and Anthony O’Neill, creative directors, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Advocate

  • Alana Mayo, president, Orion Pictures
  • Leanne Pittsford, CEO and founder, Lesbians Who Tech & Allies

Catalyst

  • Diego Scotti, CMO, Verizon
  • Marvin Chow, vp of global marketing, Google
  • Oriel Davis-Lyons, founder, One School

Legend

  • Jill Kelly, U.S. CEO, EssenceMediaCom
  • Neal Arthur, CEO, Wieden+Kennedy
  • Shawn Martinbrough, artist and author

Lifetime Achievement

  • Aaron Walton, CEO, Walton Isaacson
  • Louis Carr, President of Media Sales, BET Networks
  • Raúl Alarcón, CEO, Chairman, Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS)

Mr. Adcolor

  • Aaron Francois, senior connections strategist at R/GA, founder of Black Visionaries

Ms. Adcolor

  • Ivy Phan, art director, Grey NY

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!

Headshot of Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcasts Yeah, That's Probably an Ad and Off Madison.

Recommended articles