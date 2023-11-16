It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

As the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix runs Nov. 16-18, race sponsors and Vegas hotels are adding to the excitement with experiential marketing and unmissable out-of-home activity.

Title sponsor Heineken is taking advantage of the Sphere opening to advertisers by turning the massive orb into a disco ball with the help of BCN Technical Services. The campaign from creative agency BBH USA also features 3D billboards in the Harry Reid International Airport and across the Las Vegas Strip.

One of the ads shows a model dropping her handbag and reaching across the display to grab a cold can of Heineken from a cooler, a concept similar to a campaign Jollibee ran in Times Square last year.

Heineken will also produce a trackside version of its annual Heineken House lounge at Coachella, hosting a set from DJPee.Wee and serving Heineken products and food.

The exclusive wireless provider for the event, T-Mobile, will have a stage and lounge set up at the Sphere featuring bars, free charging and giveaways.

The Las Vegas Strip T-Mobile store let shoppers compete on an interactive driving simulator for the chance to win tickets to the race. T-Mobile customers could also claim a free Las Vegas Grand Prix hat through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting Nov. 14, picking it up at a participating store in the area.

Aston Martin is also advertising on Sphere, with a 90-second sequence showing off the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team’s AMR23 race car swirling smoke from its tires, then stopping alongside the brand’s DBX707 luxury SUV and DB12 tourer. Aston Martin’s largest ever F1 marketing program will include a hospitality suite, a street circuit demonstration of the DBX707 and an off-road SUV excursion in the Nevada desert that begins with a private helicopter ride.

Betting on a win

It wouldn’t be Las Vegas without gambling-focused partnerships. Aristocrat Gaming, which recently launched the first ever NFL-themed slot machines, will be the official slot machine of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The brand will also advertise on the Sphere and host games as part of a mock casino in the Paddock Club at the track.

Meanwhile, the Buccellati boutique at Wynn Esplanade will offer an exclusive silver Opera playing card set as a purchase incentive from Nov. 16-19.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas serves as the base for the BWT Alpine F1 Race Team and is hosting a Palace Kappa x Alpine pop-up store Nov. 16-19, along with a pop-up from team investor Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin.

American Express is operating an F1 Hub onsite with exclusive merchandise from Malbon Golf, Undefeated and other fashion brands.

MGM Resorts will tap into the Australian tradition of drinking Champagne from a shoe, regularly performed by F1 racer Daniel Ricciardo, by running an MGM Rewards Shoey Bar with McCann New York from Nov. 16-18. Visitors to the pop-up at the Bellagio Fountain Courtyard can pick up limited-edition merchandise and hope to be there when a red flag or safety flag triggers the release of some of the 3,000 custom Sparco shoes lined with a drink-safe insert.