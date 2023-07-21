Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
For the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas—a ginormous dome in the desert with a reported $2.3 billion price tag—there’s no such thing as a soft launch. It would have been tough, after all, to keep any development under wraps at an entertainment venue that bills itself as the largest orb on Earth, next to the planet itself.
So its owners went bold and patriotic for the recent introduction of the 580,000-square-foot structure’s outer shell, dubbed the Exosphere.