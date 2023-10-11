Infographic: Lionel Messi's Impact on Miami—and Soccer

Soccer has been growing in popularity in the U.S.—thanks, in part, to a dominant women’s national team. But as any good marketer knows, a celebrity can change the game.

On July 15, Inter Miami CF announced the signing of 36-year-old global phenomenon Lionel Messi to a contract that runs until the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.

Average monthly web searches for “Lionel Messi” in the United States during July and August, for example, increased more than 350% compared with the same time last year.