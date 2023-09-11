After George Floyd was murdered in 2020, those who embraced diversity, equity, inclusion and compassion weren’t meant to be the vanguard but, rather, the norm.

Calls for change that began more than three years ago received few meaningful answers, even among the brands and marketers on Adweek’s pages.

In February, a survey from recruitment diversity advocacy group Hue found that 85% of employees said their brands failed to invest in more racially diverse hiring—with 80% saying those brands did nothing to create a more equitable working environment.