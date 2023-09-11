Marketing Vanguard

Inclusion as Innovation: How These Marketing Leaders Stay Ahead by Leaving No One Behind

Ally’s Andrea Brimmer, Mattel’s Lisa McKnight, Headspace's Christine Hsu Evans, Expedia's Jon Gieselman and H&R Block's Jill Cress discuss diversity in marketing

(L. to r.): Jon Gieselman, Tasheka Nicholas, Liseli Sitali and Han WenDaniel Seung Lee for Adweek
Headshot of Jason Notte
By Jason Notte

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.

After George Floyd was murdered in 2020, those who embraced diversity, equity, inclusion and compassion weren’t meant to be the vanguard but, rather, the norm.

Calls for change that began more than three years ago received few meaningful answers, even among the brands and marketers on Adweek’s pages.

In February, a survey from recruitment diversity advocacy group Hue found that 85% of employees said their brands failed to invest in more racially diverse hiring—with 80% saying those brands did nothing to create a more equitable working environment.

Adweek

Create Your Free Account

Registration Includes:

The Adweek Daily newsletter with must-read stories direct to your inbox. PLUS, limited access to Adweek.com articles, videos and podcasts.

Join Today

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the September 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Jason Notte

Jason Notte

Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering the business of marketing.

Recommended articles