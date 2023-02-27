Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.
If you can recall the tumultuous summer of 2020, you’ll probably want to forget it just as quickly. Deaths from Covid-19 had already reached an average of 1,000 per day by May. An increasingly ugly presidential campaign had some pundits predicting the collapse of democracy come the election.
And then there was the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, leading to weeks of demonstrations and marches that appeared, at least in some places, to awaken white America to the systemic injustices suffered daily by African Americans and other communities of color.