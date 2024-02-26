Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Ikea is fresh off launching its first global ad campaign at the ripe old age of 80, and its most senior marketer is hopeful a unified approach will help the retailer appeal to customers across borders battling the same cost-of-living crisis.

“When Ikea first started in 1943, we were only based in Sweden. Since then, we’ve grown tremendously around the world,” Licca Li, global marketing manager at Ikea’s parent Ingka Group, told ADWEEK. “One of [our brand] values is to renew and improve, so it’s only fitting that this year, when Ikea celebrates its 80th anniversary, that we test and try something new.”

Created by McCann out of Spain, the furniture seller’s first worldwide ad, “Do Try This at Home,” equips it with a more consistent voice across the 31 markets it operates in. It also communicates Ikea’s recent price cuts to cash-strapped customers, showing how they can pursue their hobbies and passions within their own four walls.

Li said the work leaned into Ikea’s longstanding brand promise to create “a better life for everyday people.”

“It stems from our belief that homes all over the world are more than just a place,” she explained. “They are a source of joy, inspiration and comfort. Home is where you can express yourself, explore your passions and relax with loved ones.”

An 80-year evolution

Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad registered the business in 1943 at 17 years old, originally selling pens and nylon stockings. By 1948, he’d added furniture to the range.

Synonymous with flat-pack creations and simple designs, the Swedish retailer’s products—from the Billy bookcase to the Lampan table lamp—have now become a staple in homes across the globe.

Its advertising has been effective, and award-winning too. From Mother London’s whimsical “The Wonderful Everyday” work, which draws attention to the things we often overlook, through to the more recent tongue-in-cheek “Proudly Second Best” series by David Madrid and Ingo Hamburg, Ikea has driven brand trust and sales with local agency partners throughout its history.

As it approached 80 years in business, however, it decided to go where it had never gone before and invite agencies to pitch for a new, global marketing brief to complement its existing agency roster.

Unpacking the brief

In October 2023, McCann was picked to lead Ikea retail for the Ingka Group, which consists of 379 Ikea stores. The agency got to work quickly, taking inspiration from Ikea’s annual “Life at Home” report, which gleans responses from more than 250,000 people across 40 countries to identify the essential needs for a better life at home.

“This included data from hundreds of home visits,” explained Li. “Home visits are important to us because we’re curious to understand how real people live, and what their frustrations, needs and dreams are. We also look at the emotional needs our customers have for their homes and understand the gaps.”

The data uncovered some ideas for McCann to use as a starting point: 60% of people globally felt positive about their current home life, while 52% said home was their favorite place to be. However, 40% said they were worried about household finances and disposable income. Ikea’s research also identified a global “long-term moderate upward trend in stress, worry and sadness.”

We knew we needed a rallying cry that could uplift and inspire people across the globe. Emiliano González DePietri, CCO, McCann Worldgroup Spain

These insights gave rise to “Home Can Do It,” a new global tagline for Ikea of which “Do to This Home” is the first iteration.

Emiliano González DePietri, chief creative officer at McCann Worldgroup Spain, said the brand wanted to remind the world that we can all create feel-good moments at home without spending a lot.

“If you think about it, Ikea has been one of the great democratizers of design,” he asserted. “And amid this cost-of-living crisis, its role has become more relevant than ever. We knew we needed a rallying cry that could uplift and inspire people across the globe, reminding them that their homes are not just there to contain their stuff, but to support them in all their endeavors.”

DePietri worked with creative teams from McCann offices in LATAM, North America, U.K., EMEA and APAC to bring the brief to life.





Ikea’s new ads defy the message that appears at the end of so many adventurous TV shows and videos, familiar to people around the globe: “Don’t try this at home,” replacing it with “Do try this at home.” Ikea

“This was a collective push on a scale that you don’t see often. The breadth and diversity of the ideas I got to review was immense, yet my obsession throughout the process was to find that one simple, global thought that truly elevated the role of the home in a way that felt surprising yet inevitable,” he added.

‘Home Can Do It’

“Home Can Do It” checked all these boxes; the next challenge was launching the platform globally in a way that was in tune with Ikea’s existing tone of voice. DePietri also wanted to make sure the message was delivered as something of a “rebellion” to the current economic status quo.

The team then decided the first ads would defy the message that appears at the end of so many adventurous TV shows and videos, familiar to people around the globe: “Don’t try this at home,” bringing confidence and courage to the work.

The debut hero creative is a mix of live action and animation, showcasing a range of consumers from an older adult gamer to a teenage girl performing a concert in her bedroom. Each follows their passion, from within the comfort of their home, empowered by Ikea.

A playful series of taglines run alongside the action, including: “Do try ignoring the recipe at home,” “Do try mischief at home,” and “Do try showing off at home.”

McCann worked with director Filip Nilsson to convey the magical powers a good home can bestow upon those who live in it. With the help of Ikea’s home furnishing teams, the creative shop was able to recreate homes from every corner of the world with authenticity and accuracy. That was key. “We wanted the piece to feel like a real journey around the globe,” said DePietri.

For Li, crafting a global approach has had a learning curve, and one she hopes will help the business continue its growth trajectory after a revenue bump of 5.4% in 2023, with a net profit of $1.2 billion.

“Our first challenge was to find a universal insight that could be relevant [everywhere],” she said. “Simplicity is our superpower for overcoming challenges, and we believe ‘Home Can Do It’ is a cohesive and simple rallying cry that unifies all markets.”

She said the brand will measure the success of the campaign using its tailored econometrics program and by understanding its impact on global brand desire and market penetration.

“Our ambition is that this campaign empowers people around the world to see their home differently and see home as a driver of affordable happiness. Six months from now will still be the beginning of our journey, but our hope is to see early indicators that show we’ve made a strong start,” she added.