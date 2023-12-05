How Blockchain Solana Turned Community Criticism Into a Resonant Campaign

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

While the crypto sector has received negative attention since events including the FTX scandal and publication Rolling Stone calling NFTs “worthless,” brands in the space have been doubling down on refining their messaging and strengthening their marketing to appeal to a wider audience.

For blockchain platform Solana, what began as a groundswell of community critique transcended into the most successful campaign in its history. Spanning both digital and out-of-home advertising, the initiative introduced the brand’s latest market transformation while resonating deeply with its community.

Solana’s campaign started with a community-led movement calling out the blockchain for not proactively combattingthe fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) hitting the sector. In response, the Solana Foundation embraced a concept called “Only Possible On Solana (OPOS),” which was created by its own members.

Strategically timed with its annual Breakpoint conference, the Berlin stop on its hacker house tour and partnership announcements with Visa and Shopify, the campaign showcased Solana’s capabilities. The Solana Foundation transformed The Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam and various locations in Berlin into canvases featuring eye-catching billboards and QR codes, catering to a digitally savvy audience.

A dedicated landing page highlighted real-world applications of the blockchain, from community-powered 5G services and mapping city roads to conservation efforts and cost-effective product distribution. There was also interview-style content featuring famous founders in its ecosystem.

Resonating with the community

The results are already evident: the campaign brought in more than 200 million impressions, a lift in brand sentiment and a CTR that exceeded industry benchmarks by over 200%.

Meghan Hughes, vice president of marketing at Solana Foundation, said the campaign’s next phase will focus on engaging artists and creatives–emphasized by a partnership at Miami’s Art Basel with the likes of Sotheby’s International Reality.

“The campaign started with the goal of keeping FUD away from the truth and raising awareness around this story that began from our community challenging us for the better. At our breakpoint conference this year, we knew we wanted to expand on that story by including more artists, musicians and [non-web3 native] brands,” Hughes said. “With our Art Basel partnership, we’re looking to build on that by targeting art collectors and creators and showing them what’s only possible with us.”

The OPOS campaign marks a pivotal moment in Solana’s growth strategy. By breaking through the noise and reaching beyond the typical outsider perception of Web3 entities, Solana is positioning itself as the conduit between the current digital landscape and a realm of possibilities for consumers, creators and the brands they love.