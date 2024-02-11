Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Apartments.com has already established itself as a worthy rentals-listing website, with a personable spokesman in Brad Bellflower (Jeff Goldblum).

Now, fellow CoStar Group company Homes.com has introduced itself, utilizing the Super Bowl as its launchpad. The brand officially launched during the game by releasing three spots from agency RPA starring Dan Levy and Heidi Gardner.

Homes.com, RPA

In the first, a 60-second ad called “Launch,” which aired during the second quarter, Levy plays Luke, who has inherited the company from his great uncle and has a fresh and very brash perspective. Gardner is his top executive, Marci, doing her best to implement Luke’s weird new vision. Luke declares a new era for Homes.com, pitching his oversized ambitions to a reluctant board with a special video, featuring an obnoxious helicopter and a cameo by Lil Wayne. To seal the deal, Luke arranged for a toast with a 50-foot champagne bottle airlifted by his helicopter. The board sits in stunned silence, until Goldblum, as Bellflower, breaks in declaring that he loves it.

Homes.com, RPA

The first 30-second ad, “Salon,” aired during the third quarter, and it features Luke and Marci going to neighborhoods and getting a feel for their salons, which in turn are the personalities of the neighborhoods.

Homes.com, RPA

A second 30-second spot, “Mascot,” which aired during the fourth quarter, finds Luke at a football game dressed as a mascot trying to get info on the neighborhood from the players while Marci does the same with the parents in the stands.

The launch campaign is centered around the message, “We’ve done your home work.” It suggests that the site goes above and beyond to bring home shoppers deeper and richer details, including firsthand information about schools and neighborhoods, as well as a robust agent directory, so people feel more confident with their home search.

“It’s a great challenge to launch this new brand against such big competition. ‘We’ve done your home work’ encapsulates what’s different about Homes.com in a way that will really resonate,” said Perrin Anderson, svp, group creative director at RPA, in a statement, adding that it sets up the premise and characters to build on in the future.

Teasers for the campaign appeared in select, marquee placements in the Pro Bowl and the Grammys. In the weeks and months following the Super Bowl, Homes.com will continue its campaign across TV, streaming video, digital, social and audio in almost all major outlets.

