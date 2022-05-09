Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
A couple weeks back, Krispy Kreme CMO Dave Skena’s marketing team was sitting around waiting for their regular strategy meeting to start. Amid the banter, someone began grousing about the rising cost of gas. With the average price per gallon hovering a little above $4—but much higher in some states—that complaint has become a common one.