CPG & Grocery

High Gas Prices Are Bad News for Everyone, but Also an Opportunity for Marketers

Brands turn troubling events into timely marketing

Krispy Kreme's “Beat the Pump” promotion
Krispy Kreme's “Beat the Pump” promotion offered a dozen doughnuts every Wednesday at the average national price for a gallon of regular.Krispy Kreme
Headshot of Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

1 min ago

A couple weeks back, Krispy Kreme CMO Dave Skena’s marketing team was sitting around waiting for their regular strategy meeting to start. Amid the banter, someone began grousing about the rising cost of gas. With the average price per gallon hovering a little above $4—but much higher in some states—that complaint has become a common one.

This story first appeared in the May 9, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Robert Klara

Robert Klara

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

