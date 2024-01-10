Heineken 0.0 Says Don't 'Bale' on the Party During Dry January

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

For those hunkering down at home, avoiding nightclubs and skipping parties, Heineken feels your Dry January-inspired pain.

The brand just launched a campaign for Heineken 0.0, its hot-selling non-alcoholic beer, with Welsh soccer legend Gareth Bale that turns a decent word pun into a rallying cry for the sober curious movement.

There’s no need to pass on the friend gatherings and other festivities, per the spot, when there are many booze-free options available these days, specifically Heineken 0.0.

“Don’t Bale on Your Mates,” from agency Publicis Poke, features people begging off, in the lamest way, from various happy hour invitations. After all, they’re trying to stick to their temperance goals, at least through the month of January, when some drinkers around the world abstain from alcohol as a sort of palette cleanser after the boozy, overindulgent holidays.

But how can people avoid temptation and best explain 31 days of teetotaling to their social circles?

Since the conundrum is universal, it doesn’t matter that this is a U.K.-centric ad starring a Wales and Real Madrid soccer alum. More to the point is Bale’s name, used as a verb and a punch line. The former pro athlete, who couldn’t be lured out of retirement by a recent offer from Wrexham AFC, makes a cameo at the end of the ad, showing that he’s in on the joke.

Death of fun?

Taking part in Dry January doesn’t have to mean the death of fun, per the brand, alluding to the cloud of deprivation that has historically hung over the movement and its legacy products.

The category “has always been about less, but we wanted to show with this campaign that Heineken 0.0 enables you to do more of what you love, like socialize with friends down at the pub,” Stephanie Dexter, brand director at Heineken U.K., said in a statement.

Making a commitment to skip booze during January is one thing, but broadcasting the choice is another, per creatives.





Publicis Poke uses retired soccer player Gareth Bale’s name as a punch line and rallying cry.

“Even with the zero-alcohol category rising in popularity, there’s still a stigma to cutting back on drinking that causes people to make excuses to avoid being around alcohol,” said Chris Bruney, creative director at Publicis Poke, noting that the campaign tries to “break that cycle.”

Sober curiosity

The sober curious lifestyle is a trending topic, becoming more popular each year, especially with younger demographics. A recent Gallup poll found that 62% of adults under age 35 say they drink alcohol, down from 72% two decades ago.

Nearly 20% of millennials in the U.S. participated in Dry January in 2023, per Statista, while about 15% of all Americans said they took part in the challenge.

Meanwhile, the non-alcoholic beverage industry is booming, topping $11 billion globally in 2022, per IWSR, up from $8 billion in 2018. Heineken 0.0, backed by aggressive marketing and heavy media spending, has quickly established itself as a leader in the booze-free beer segment.

Hilary Sheinbaum, author of “The Dry Challenge,” called the Heineken Don’t Bale on Your Mates commercial “a reflection of the current climate.”

“Now there are more zero-proof or alcohol-removed beverages available on menus and at bars—and yes, now people do not have to hide or Bale/bail during Dry January. They can go out with their friends and enjoy an NA drink among those having a beer,” Sheinbaum told Adweek. “Having NA options makes bars and going out more inclusive to anyone who isn’t drinking for whatever reason, not just during Dry January.”