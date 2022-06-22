Beer & Spirits

Halle Berry and The Old Gays Serve Pride and Sip Canned Wine in Vibrant Campaign for Bev

The actor and TikTok stars toast to living your best life authentically and iconically.

Bev's OOH display consisting of eight different images of the canned wine and The Old Gays with captions reading,
Bev's Pride campaign starring The Old Gays and Halle Berry features a colorful video and OOH displays.Bev
Headshot of Samantha Nelson
By Samantha Nelson

16 seconds ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

Pride Month is a time to celebrate the ability to live as your authentic self, and canned wine brand Bev sought some people with a lot of experience doing just that for its “Serving Pride” campaign. The effort, which kicked off on June 16, centers on a nearly two-minute spot starring Academy Award-winning actor Halle Berry and TikTok stars The Old Gays, as well as OOH displays.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
macys fireworks in new york
Emerging Tech

Macy’s Creates NFT Collection Tied to 4th of July Fireworks Show

By Patrick Kulp

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Twitter Marks 50th Anniversary of Title IX

By David Cohen

illustration of a hand holding an Alo logo
Emerging Tech

Alo Yoga Now Lets Customers Pay With Cryptocurrency and Adds Crypto Paychecks for Staff

By Catherine Perloff

Photoshoot of Lori Wagner
Leadership & Talent

To Win Battle for Women’s Closet Space, Commando Hires Brand Vet Lori Wagner as CMO

By David Kaplan

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

Why Values-Based Buying Is the Next Generation of Media

By Pam Zucker

TikTok Strategies Your Brand Needs to Master

By Kate Kenner Archibald, CMO, Dash Hudson

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects