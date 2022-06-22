How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
Pride Month is a time to celebrate the ability to live as your authentic self, and canned wine brand Bev sought some people with a lot of experience doing just that for its “Serving Pride” campaign. The effort, which kicked off on June 16, centers on a nearly two-minute spot starring Academy Award-winning actor Halle Berry and TikTok stars The Old Gays, as well as OOH displays.