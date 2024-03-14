The Gretsch Became an Icon Along With The Beatles

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek, the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save.
In 1961, an 18-year-old George Harrison opened a copy of the Liverpool Echo and saw an ad for a used electric guitar. It was a 1957 Gretsch Duo Jet—coal black, more chrome than a Cadillac. The seller, a Cunard crewman, wanted 75 pounds.
“I rushed right over to see it,” Harrison would recall years later, after The Beatles had made him famous. “It was my first real American guitar. … It was secondhand, but I polished that thing.