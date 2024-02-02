Google Pixel Celebrates Accessibility in Its Latest Super Bowl Ad

Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

For the past two years, Google has used its Super Bowl spot to tout the capabilities of its Pixel camera, including its Real Tone skin representation feature and the ability to fix mistakes (or delete entire people) in photographs. For 2024, the trend continues, with Google highlighting its Guided Frame accessibility tool in a 60-second spot titled “Javier in Frame.”

Directed by blind filmmaker Adam Morse, the ad follows a blind man named Javier who uses the Pixel’s AI-powered Guided Frame feature to document important moments in his life, from finding love to having a child. When creating the film, Morse painted the camera lens with petroleum jelly to help viewers experience the world from Javier’s perspective.

Guided Frame uses audio cues, high-contrast animations and haptic feedback to help blind and low-vision individuals take photos with the Pixel’s front- and rear-facing cameras. The feature debuted for the front-facing camera in 2022 before being expanded to support Pixel’s rear-facing camera last fall.

“Javier in Frame” was created by Google’s Creative Lab in collaboration with Gut Miami.

Daryl Butler, vp of devices and services marketing at Google, talked about the company’s goals for the spot: “With ‘Javier in Frame,’ we wanted viewers to understand that people who are blind or low vision enjoy taking pictures as much as anyone else. And Javier’s story is one that anyone can appreciate, human truths like falling in love and starting a family.”

Last year, the Google Pixel ad “Fixed on Pixel” ranked 12 on the USA Today Ad Meter, while the 2022 iteration of the campaign “Seen on Pixel” with Lizzo ranked 20 on the USA Today Ad Meter.

