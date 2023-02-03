Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Google is in the Super Bowl with an ad promoting the photo editing features of its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, featuring comedian Amy Schumer, rapper Doja Cat and NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 90-second spot will be released next week. It will run during the second quarter and promote the phone’s ability to edit and fix pictures, even those taken on other devices.

The Google campaign was developed using its in-house creative team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo promotes Google’s Pixel 7 Google

Daryl Butler, vp of U.S. devices and services marketing at Google, said the ad aims to “shine a light” on the company’s Pixel phones while promoting the integration of artificial intelligence technology.

“Developing inclusive products is in our DNA, and we believe that everyone should be able to express their creativity and show the world an image of themselves that they’re proud of,” Butler said. “So we used a combination of real people’s real photos, some of our own, and fun scenes with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doja Cat and Amy Schumer to demonstrate how Pixel can help people fix any flaw or distraction in their pictures with our Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur features, even ones taken on other phones.”

He continued: “When you think about it, Pixel is the best of Google’s helpfulness in a single device: Every app and service that Google provides, from Photos to Chrome to Gmail to YouTube, etc., runs through Pixel. So it was important for us to bring the helpfulness of Pixel to life through a universally relatable story of those bad photos of our most memorable moments that we wish we could fix.”

The film will also feature Amy Schumer. Google

To tease the forthcoming spot, Google released stills from the ad featuring all three celebrities.